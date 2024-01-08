Father killed, son seriously injured after fight in Canton; suspect wanted

Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead, and another is injured after a fight in Canton Sunday evening.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says Derrick Mack, 46, and his son, 25-year-old Quindarius Mack, were shot on Boyd Street just after 7:30 p.m.

Chief Brown says a fight broke out between Derrick, Quindarius, and a neighbor. Shortly after, shots rang out.

Derrick Mack was transported to Merit Health in Canton, where he later died. Quindarius Mack was transported to UMMC, where he suffers from life-threatening injuries.

Chief Brown says the department is searching for Micheal Morment as a person of interest.

If you have any information, please contact the Canton Police Department at (601) 859-2121.

A previous version of this story said that Derrick and Quindarious were uncle and nephew. Police later clarified that they are father and son.

