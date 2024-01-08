Meridian Municipal Court Receives Near $600,000 Grant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The city of Meridian Municipal Court is the recipient of a grant from the United States Department of Justice Community Courts for almost 600-thousand dollars.

Meridian’s court is only one of 10 courts nationwide to receive this grant and is the first in Mississippi to qualify for and receive the grant.

The Meridian Municipal Court has been designated as a neighborhood-focused court program that combines the power of the community and the justice system to address local problems.

“We’re open to continue to line up our community partners,” said Judge Justin Markham of the Meridian Municipal Court.

“We believe that punitive things like jail and fines are there, but alternative sentencings are there for the city of Meridian. If we can, for non-violent offenses help those individuals that really need the help by going to school or getting a job or transitioning them, so we don’t see them anymore, then I think that’s even better for the city.”

This grant is the first ever received by the Municipal Court in the city of Meridian’s history.

