Meridian Municipal Court Receives Near $600,000 Grant

Meridian Municipal Court receives grant
Meridian Municipal Court receives grant(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The city of Meridian Municipal Court is the recipient of a grant from the United States Department of Justice Community Courts for almost 600-thousand dollars.

Meridian’s court is only one of 10 courts nationwide to receive this grant and is the first in Mississippi to qualify for and receive the grant.

The Meridian Municipal Court has been designated as a neighborhood-focused court program that combines the power of the community and the justice system to address local problems.

“We’re open to continue to line up our community partners,” said Judge Justin Markham of the Meridian Municipal Court.

“We believe that punitive things like jail and fines are there, but alternative sentencings are there for the city of Meridian. If we can, for non-violent offenses help those individuals that really need the help by going to school or getting a job or transitioning them, so we don’t see them anymore, then I think that’s even better for the city.”

This grant is the first ever received by the Municipal Court in the city of Meridian’s history.

Copyright 2024 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday will start off fairly nice but severe storms will push into much of East Mississippi...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms are pushing in tomorrow evening
Areas south or along I-20 are in a slight risk with the main threat being damaging winds of 60...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Monday night
Jackie Glynn, 76, was found buried at a property she shared with her husband, 70-year-old...
Body of missing woman found after husband killed her, police say
The body of 38-year-old Morris Williams was found by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s...
Multiple arrests made in the death of Morris Williams
Kamryn Lewis, 17
Police: Rankin County teen missing after leaving UMMC

Latest News

Council members could discuss the contract for repairs on the freshwater treatment plant....
City council holds special call meeting to address repairs to the freshwater plant
Scottie Amos, 26, is scheduled to be sentenced Apr. 11, 2024.
Neshoba Co. man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor
The Meridian City Council discussed a citywide youth curfew, potential fines for violating it,...
City Council talks youth curfew, freshwater plant repairs
You’re advised to hang up immediately and to not share any information and never send money.
Sheriff’s departments report recent phone scams