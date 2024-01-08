Neshoba Co. man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Neshoba County man pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Court documents state that in September 2017, Scottie Amos, 26, committed a sexual act on a minor who was between the ages of 12 and 16 in the Tucker Community. Amos was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2022.

Amos is scheduled to be sentenced Apr. 11, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Amos has previously pleaded guilty to burglary and awaits sentencing in that case as well.

