New program in west Alabama looks to get released inmates back into the workforce

Federal Grant to help inmates at Aliceville prison get back into the workforce
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - With too many openings and not enough people to fill them, according to some in workforce development, Alabama is facing a workforce crisis.

A new job training program starting in west Alabama could help close that gap, thanks to a multi-million dollar federal grant. The grant, worth $6.5 million, will create a program involving the federal women’s prison in Aliceville that helps inmates get jobs after they’re released from custody.

It’s through a partnership between the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Appleseed Project, the Alabama Community College System, and West Alabama Works.

They’ll develop workforce programs to train those female inmates.

Donny Jones with West Alabama Works, says those partners will build out pilots of this program that can be applied in other prisons.

“It’s so important to engage them in the workforce and, as we’re in a workforce shortage, what better way?” Jones said. “What we’ve found is that those are some of the most reliable individuals in the workforce today, those that have been justice impacted. And, that’s one of the reasons the federal government actually chose our state, and this region in particular, to really make an impact for the federal prison system.”

Jones added that giving those inmates skills that help them get jobs makes it easier for them to assimilate back into society.

The program launches in the first quarter of 2024.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2024 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Areas south or along I-20 are in a slight risk with the main threat being damaging winds of 60...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Monday night
Monday will start off fairly nice but severe storms will push into much of East Mississippi...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms are pushing in tomorrow evening
Jackie Glynn, 76, was found buried at a property she shared with her husband, 70-year-old...
Body of missing woman found after husband killed her, police say
The body of 38-year-old Morris Williams was found by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s...
Multiple arrests made in the death of Morris Williams
Kamryn Lewis, 17
Police: Rankin County teen missing after leaving UMMC

Latest News

ZZ TOP coming to Brandon Amphitheater March 20
ZZ TOP coming to Brandon Amphitheater March 20
Stormy weather brings multiple threats
Weather Alert Day! Severe storms move in Monday night
Trio who escaped youth detention in 2023 breaks free again, manhunt underway
Vehicle used in trio’s escape from Hinds Co. youth detention center recovered
Prayer service held for Gov. Reeves ahead of second term