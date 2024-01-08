New program in west Alabama looks to get released inmates back into the workforce

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - With too many openings and not enough people to fill them, according to some in workforce development, Alabama is facing a workforce crisis.

A new job training program starting in west Alabama could help close that gap, thanks to a multi-million dollar federal grant. The grant, worth $6.5 million, will create a program involving the federal women’s prison in Aliceville that helps inmates get jobs after they’re released from custody.

It’s through a partnership between the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Appleseed Project, the Alabama Community College System, and West Alabama Works.

They’ll develop workforce programs to train those female inmates.

Donny Jones with West Alabama Works, says those partners will build out pilots of this program that can be applied in other prisons.

“It’s so important to engage them in the workforce and, as we’re in a workforce shortage, what better way?” Jones said. “What we’ve found is that those are some of the most reliable individuals in the workforce today, those that have been justice impacted. And, that’s one of the reasons the federal government actually chose our state, and this region in particular, to really make an impact for the federal prison system.”

Jones added that giving those inmates skills that help them get jobs makes it easier for them to assimilate back into society.

The program launches in the first quarter of 2024.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2024 WBRC. All rights reserved.