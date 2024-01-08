‘Troubling, traumatic’: Former teacher describes her life after being shot by 6-year-old student

Abby Zwerner opened up about the trauma and struggles she has endured after being shot by a student. (Credit: WTKR via CNN Newsource)
By WTKR Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - The former Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is speaking out.

Abby Zwerner says the past year has changed her life, adding that she suffers from PTSD and depression.

“Troubling. Traumatic. Mostly downs and not ups. I was diagnosed with PTSD. Anxiety has raised. Depression has raised, and that really takes a toll on me emotionally,” she said.

The 26-year-old had to undergo numerous surgeries and spent weeks hospitalized after being shot in the hand and chest.

The former teacher who was shot by her student says her life has changed since the shooting. (Credit: WTKR via CNN Newsource)

“You don’t go into an education career regardless of what age you’re teaching and in the back of your head always have that thought of, ‘Well this could be the day someone brings a weapon and opens up, fires at me.’ That’s not what anyone in the education career should even cross their mind,’” she said.

Zwerner says she has taken on a part-time job outside of the education field to make ends meet.

Her $40 million lawsuit against the school system and key administrators is set to go to trial in January 2025.

Copyright 2024 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Areas south or along I-20 are in a slight risk with the main threat being damaging winds of 60...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Monday night
Monday will start off fairly nice but severe storms will push into much of East Mississippi...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms are pushing in tomorrow evening
Jackie Glynn, 76, was found buried at a property she shared with her husband, 70-year-old...
Body of missing woman found after husband killed her, police say
The body of 38-year-old Morris Williams was found by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s...
Multiple arrests made in the death of Morris Williams
Kamryn Lewis, 17
Police: Rankin County teen missing after leaving UMMC

Latest News

Isabel Patterson tries to stay in control of her finances while opening ever bill and checking...
Repair Despair: Federal agencies warn about fake for-profit debt relief programs
Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Killers of...
Lily Gladstone’s win at the Golden Globes makes history for indigenous women
Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. (Source: CNN,...
Lily Gladstone makes history with Golden Globes win
6-year-old dies after being hit in driveway.
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car in her driveway
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an engine problem, US company says