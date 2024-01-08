A “Walk 4 Mental Health” in Meridian

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2nd annual Walk 4 Mental Health was held at Bonita Lakes Park today.

This event was free to the public and started with a balloon release, then there was walking and exercising around the park.

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness towards mental health, and the challenges many people face.

There were guest speakers from around the community and dancing for those to enjoy before the walk and exercise kicked off.

“Today we got the second annual walk for mental health. My team dealt with BTBY to, you know, just grow together, man. It’s all about unity as well. So, everybody’s going through something. So that’s why I tried to do this for the city of Meridian.” said event organizer Zachary Ball Sr.

Ball Sr. says the event has grown since last year and he plans to have it each year to spread mental health awareness around Meridian Mississippi.

Copyright 2024 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Areas south or along I-20 are in a slight risk with the main threat being damaging winds of 60...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Monday night
Monday will start off fairly nice but severe storms will push into much of East Mississippi...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms are pushing in tomorrow evening
Jackie Glynn, 76, was found buried at a property she shared with her husband, 70-year-old...
Body of missing woman found after husband killed her, police say
The body of 38-year-old Morris Williams was found by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s...
Multiple arrests made in the death of Morris Williams
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

Latest News

Firefighters putting out fire at trailer.
Structure fire in south Meridian
Prayer service held for Gov. Reeves ahead of second term
Father killed, son seriously injured after fight in Canton; suspect wanted
1/7/2024 Weekend Weather with Chase Franks