A “Walk 4 Mental Health” in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2nd annual Walk 4 Mental Health was held at Bonita Lakes Park today.

This event was free to the public and started with a balloon release, then there was walking and exercising around the park.

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness towards mental health, and the challenges many people face.

There were guest speakers from around the community and dancing for those to enjoy before the walk and exercise kicked off.

“Today we got the second annual walk for mental health. My team dealt with BTBY to, you know, just grow together, man. It’s all about unity as well. So, everybody’s going through something. So that’s why I tried to do this for the city of Meridian.” said event organizer Zachary Ball Sr.

Ball Sr. says the event has grown since last year and he plans to have it each year to spread mental health awareness around Meridian Mississippi.

