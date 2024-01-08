Weather Alert Day! Severe storms move in Monday night

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It will be a quiet to start to the day with clouds already present a stray shower is possible as we await stormy conditions tonight. There is a level 1 marginal to level 2 slight risk for severe storms from Monday night at 9pm until Tuesday morning at 3am. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6pm on Tuesday with wind gust over 40mph.

A Flash Flood Watch for Jasper, Smith and Clarke county until 6am on Tuesday. The rest of the viewing area could be added to the watch as storms move in. Nearly 2-3 inches of rainfall could be collected as this strong low pressure system pushes a cold and warm front to the east.

Go over your tornado safety plan and have weather alerts turned on loud since it is an overnight event. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated. Have a marvelous Monday.

