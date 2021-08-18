MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Craig Hitt, who has been a Lauderdale County supervisor and most recently the executive director for nine years of the Kemper Economic Development Authority, will now serve at Meridian’s Community Development Director.

Hitt says that his first goal is to come in and meet the staff. He says that teamwork will be the key to helping the city grow. he said he wants to focus on making things as easy as possible for small businesses to open.

“Let’s find ways to make things work and not build obstacles for people to have to jump around. Whether it’s an existing small business or a new business that’s coming into the Meridian area or if it’s just something that’s going on in the community, one of the festivals. Anything that department will be working with, we will make it as easy as possible for those who are making it happen and for those who are enjoying a festival or a weekend retreat.”

Hitt was appointed by Mayor Jimmie Smith and approved Tuesday on a 3-2 vote of the city council.

