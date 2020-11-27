MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Small businesses have been hit the hardest during the coronavirus pandemic. Local business owners say Black Friday is a critical source of revenue this holiday season.

We spoke with a few local business owners who expected a large crowd of customers to come in today. The owners say they are pleased to have continued support from the community during such unprecedented times.

One of the owners at Liberty Shop, Clinton Hales said, “We’ve been doing this for 46 years. So, there’s always different things that come and go. But yeah, it feels good.”

Brette Harman, co-owner at Over the Moon Boutique said she wasn’t sure what the turnout would be for Black Friday. “We have seen that people are out today and they are excited to be marking things off of their Christmas list. And we are glad to be here for them.”

The Over the Moon Boutique opened earlier than normal Friday morning for their early access ticket holders. Locals had a chance to purchase the $20 ticket where all the proceeds will buy a gift for a Christmas Tree Angel Child.

If you missed out on shopping locally for Black Friday, local businesses will be open with holiday deals for Small Business Saturday.

