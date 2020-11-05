LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Education leaders in Sumter County recently tried to raise the millage rate by 8 mills for curriculum and facility upgrades at schools, but the tax measures didn’t get enough votes.

Sumter County School Superintendent Dr. Anthony Gardner said local schools now have to find ways to provide enhanced education with little money.

“We have more needs than finances. Things that those funds will allow us to do, we’ll just have to find some other way to get it done. We’ll just have to be more creative,” said Gardner.

Gardner said there have been several attempts to implement a school tax increase in recent years.

Will there be another attempt in the future?

“I wouldn’t rule it out. We’ve just got to be able to make our case a little stronger, I guess,” said Gardner.

Presenting a stronger case may help. Resident Tara Wiley said she thinks many residents were uninformed about the proposed tax measure.

“I was thinking that maybe people just really didn’t understand what was on the ballot,” said Wiley. “Maybe people didn’t take the time to really flip it around and look at it and see, understand, everything that was on there.”

Gardner said there are nearly 1200 students in the district.

