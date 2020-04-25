Binachi shooting sports reopens to the public

The wait to get back to nature is over as Binachi shooting sports at Camp Binachi reopened Saturday.

Due to Governor Tate Reeves's new order Friday, Binachi shooting sports reopened its gates to the public for those who were looking to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors.

The event featured sporting clays, skeet, trap, 5-stand, and archery. Organizers followed the recommended CDC guidelines on social distancing for the public's safety.

To maintain cleanliness, camp leaders used disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers at every station. We spoke with two participants who said lifting part of the shutdown enabled them to get back to their hobby.

"It's good to get out of the house and have a place where we can safely enjoy shooting sports. This is a beautiful place. Everybody should come out and check it out," said participant Lee Buckley.

"This is my first time out here since they got it open. I'm surprised they got it going as well as they have," said participant DeWayne Thomas.

Binachi shooting sports is only open on the weekends. Saturdays from 9 am until 10 pm and Sundays 2 pm until dusk.

Organizers say they hope to get back to their regular days of operations by next week.