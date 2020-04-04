Okatibbee Lake remains open

Local residents may discover a silver lining at Okatibbee Lake as it remains open for the public.

One of the best ways to relax and take your mind off of everything is by appreciating the great outdoors. In Collinsville, many residents are getting their morning exercise, walking the trails, and fishing at Okatibbee Lake.

Residents were seen walking with a face mask and keeping a safe distance from each other. In response to COVID-19, parts of the lake are temporarily closed off. Places like campgrounds, beaches, and picnic shelters are closed to keep people from congregating to those locations.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, boat ramps will remain open to the public. Two people will be allowed per boat on the water. If you have more than two people on the boat, then you may be issued a citation. News center 11 spoke to a resident that said she’s grateful the lake remained open.

”I’m actually glad because I don’t live far from hear. Our local gym is closed, so it’s easier to get my cardio in out here. I try to still come early. It’s spaced out, several people are out here, but everyone is kind of a hit and miss. You speak and you go on. Sometimes, my son and I will come out here to run and anything to stay active. 30 minutes of cardio and I try to get it in,” resident Kimberly Peoples.

Organizers said if possible, they want to keep Okatibbee Lake open to offer a place where people can go engage in outdoor activity, but the rules regarding social distancing must be followed.