UWA: Six employees self-quarantined after possible exposure to COVID-19

The University of West Alabama says six of its employees recently attended a professional conference in New Orleans and stayed at the same hotel where a person had tested presumptively positive for coronavirus.

According to a message sent to university staff and students from Dr. Ken Tucker, that guest checked out two days before the UWA employees arrived.

But he says out of an abundance of caution, those employees are being self-quarantined, pending confirmation of the hotel guest's diagnosis.

Tucker said no one at the university has tested positive or reported experiencing the symptoms.

The outgoing message stated UWA is monitoring the outbreak and formed a task force last week to take necessary precautions, with cleaning efforts focusing on common areas, bathrooms and points of contact.

The university had previously cancelled all international travel and limited domestic travel.

It repeated steps that have been advocated widely by health professionals and the CDC:

* Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds

* Cover your mouth when coughing

* Use hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol or above

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with your hands