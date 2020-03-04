I-20 lane closures planned again in Meridian

Drivers using I-20 eastbound in Meridian could run into significant travel delays this weekend. This is the same area that saw major traffic issues last weekend.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:

WHO: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

WHAT: Lane closures.

WHEN: From 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, until 7 a.m. Monday, March 9.

WHERE: Interstate 20 eastbound at the 65th Avenue overpass in Meridian. Crews will start in the outside lane Thursday night and swap to the inside lane Friday through Monday.

WHY: Joint repairs.

Motorists should be alert for roadside crews during the closure. Stay updated at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

