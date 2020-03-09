1 injured after early morning officer-involved shooting in Mississippi

Mississippi investigators are searching for information after an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.

Officers with the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarksdale Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Pecan Street in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Investigators arrived at the scene early Monday morning. An officer-involved shooting occurred and one person was taken to Regional One.

We’re still working to confirm the condition of the person shot. Details surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.