10 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at ten. The Mississippi Department of Health reported several new cases Sunday morning.

The first case was reported Wednesday night by an adult man in Forrest County.

Another is a woman over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. That woman is in the hospital.

A third case is an adult man in Forrest County who recently traveled to Florida. He’s been self-isolating at home.

The fourth case is in Leflore County. That is in a woman who is isolating at home. The fifth case is a woman over 65 in Copiah County. She is currently hospitalized.

The sixth is another woman over 65 in Pearl River County, who is also hospitalized.

The newest cases are in Pearl River, Hinds and Copiah counties bringing the state total to 10.