10 games are on this month for the State Games of Mississippi

Mississippians will still be getting their game on this June for the State Games of Mississippi.

“We have just been able to schedule 10 new events that we’re very excited about,” says Bobbie Harmon, the director of marketing and development with the State Games of Mississippi. “After meeting with our city officials and our medical advisory team, we feel that we can take measures to make sure and ensure the safety of our athletes, of our commissioners, volunteers, and our staff, everyone involved.”

The games will be spread out over the next four weekends.

“There are several sports that we are hoping to be able to schedule, this does not mean they will not happen, but we are still having to take things week by week,” Harmon says.

Sports like volleyball, soccer, archery, and more will all be taking place.

“This is a huge step in the right direction for us to be able to get things back to normal. We really feel like our numbers are going to be great just because people are so tired of being at home, they want to get out, they want to be a part of something.”

Here is the full schedule:

June 6, 2020

5K Road Race

Volleyball – Youth (new)

Softball – Fast Pitch

June 13, 2020

Volleyball – Two Person

June 13-14, 2020

Archery – 3D & Field

June 19-20, 2020

Softball – Fast Pitch

June 20, 2020

Volleyball – Four Person

June 20-21, 2020

Sporting Clays

June 27, 2020

Trail Run

June 27-28, 2020

Soccer – Youth