10,090 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 465 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 10,090.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 182 new cases and 8 new deaths on Wednesday. So far, 465 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 100,048 as of May 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There are also 1,239 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.

An estimated 6,268 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of cases per county are (as of May 13):

Adams – 163; 15 deaths

Alcorn - 11; 1 death

Amite - 38

Attala – 206; 5 deaths

Benton - 14

Bolivar – 120; 9 deaths

Calhoun - 58; 4 deaths

Carroll - 105; 4 deaths

Chickasaw – 95; 10 deaths

Choctaw - 17; 2 deaths

Claiborne - 41

Clarke - 90; 9 deaths

Clay – 72; 3 deaths

Coahoma – 72; 3 deaths

Copiah – 170; 1 death

Covington - 99; 1 death

DeSoto – 350; 5 deaths

Forrest – 336; 23 deaths

Franklin – 19; 1 death

George – 16; 1 death

Greene - 6; 1 death

Grenada – 55; 2 deaths

Hancock – 75; 10 deaths

Harrison – 210; 6 deaths

Hinds – 698; 17 deaths

Holmes – 231; 19 deaths

Humphreys – 39; 4 deaths

Itawamba – 71; 7 deaths

Jackson – 278; 13 deaths

Jasper - 97; 3 deaths

Jefferson - 32

Jefferson Davis - 60; 1 death

Jones – 264; 6 deaths

Kemper - 99; 7 deaths

Lafayette – 102; 3 deaths

Lamar – 158; 4 deaths

Lauderdale - 523; 45 deaths

Lawrence – 71

Leake – 323; 5 deaths

Lee – 81; 4 deaths

Leflore – 192; 21 deaths

Lincoln – 191; 15 deaths

Lowndes – 93; 4 deaths

Madison – 493; 15 deaths

Marion – 86; 7 deaths

Marshall – 62; 2 deaths

Monroe – 203; 21 deaths

Montgomery – 69; 1 death

Neshoba - 338; 16 deaths

Newton - 155; 1 death

Noxubee - 117; 2 deaths

Oktibbeha – 94; 6 deaths

Panola – 45; 2 deaths

Pearl River – 190; 25 deaths

Perry – 35; 1 death

Pike – 173; 10 deaths

Pontotoc – 24; 2 deaths

Prentiss - 36; 2 deaths

Quitman - 18

Rankin – 262; 6 deaths

Scott – 483; 6 deaths

Sharkey - 5

Simpson – 65

Smith – 107; 7 deaths

Stone - 23

Sunflower – 64; 3 deaths

Tallahatchie – 14; 1 death

Tate – 54

Tippah – 66; 11 deaths

Tishomingo - 10

Tunica – 40; 2 deaths

Union – 55; 4 deaths

Walthall – 42

Warren - 123; 2 deaths

Washington – 87; 4 deaths

Wayne - 29

Webster – 22; 1 death

Wilkinson – 78; 9 deaths

Winston – 67

Yalobusha - 44

Yazoo – 171; 2 deaths

Seven counties were identified Tuesday as being 'hotspots' for the virus and are subject to restrictions by the state that are not being mandated elsewhere in Mississippi: Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Attala, Leake, Scott, and Jasper counties.

For all businesses:

All businesses are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and encouraging sick employees to stay home.

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

Based on their duties and responsibilities, employees who are unable to maintain at least 6 feet distance from others must wear a face covering throughout their shift, such as a face mask. Their face coverings must be cleaned or replaced daily.

Hand sanitizer must be provided to all employees, which can include a hand rub or soap.

For retail businesses (in addition to measures above):

Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.

All customers must wear a face covering while inside the retail business.

Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances, in or near bathrooms, and at cashier stations.

Retail businesses are expected to make all efforts to maintain a 6-foot distance between customers at all times.

Carts, baskets, and other similar surfaces touched by customers must be sanitized after each use. Other high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.

For people out in public:

Everyone must wear face coverings when attending outdoor public events, such as live auctions or flea markets.

People must maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and others.