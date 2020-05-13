10,090 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 465 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 10,090.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 182 new cases and 8 new deaths on Wednesday. So far, 465 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The amount of people tested in the state totals 100,048 as of May 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There are also 1,239 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.
An estimated 6,268 people have recovered from the virus.
The number of cases per county are (as of May 13):
Adams – 163; 15 deaths
Alcorn - 11; 1 death
Amite - 38
Attala – 206; 5 deaths
Benton - 14
Bolivar – 120; 9 deaths
Calhoun - 58; 4 deaths
Carroll - 105; 4 deaths
Chickasaw – 95; 10 deaths
Choctaw - 17; 2 deaths
Claiborne - 41
Clarke - 90; 9 deaths
Clay – 72; 3 deaths
Coahoma – 72; 3 deaths
Copiah – 170; 1 death
Covington - 99; 1 death
DeSoto – 350; 5 deaths
Forrest – 336; 23 deaths
Franklin – 19; 1 death
George – 16; 1 death
Greene - 6; 1 death
Grenada – 55; 2 deaths
Hancock – 75; 10 deaths
Harrison – 210; 6 deaths
Hinds – 698; 17 deaths
Holmes – 231; 19 deaths
Humphreys – 39; 4 deaths
Itawamba – 71; 7 deaths
Jackson – 278; 13 deaths
Jasper - 97; 3 deaths
Jefferson - 32
Jefferson Davis - 60; 1 death
Jones – 264; 6 deaths
Kemper - 99; 7 deaths
Lafayette – 102; 3 deaths
Lamar – 158; 4 deaths
Lauderdale - 523; 45 deaths
Lawrence – 71
Leake – 323; 5 deaths
Lee – 81; 4 deaths
Leflore – 192; 21 deaths
Lincoln – 191; 15 deaths
Lowndes – 93; 4 deaths
Madison – 493; 15 deaths
Marion – 86; 7 deaths
Marshall – 62; 2 deaths
Monroe – 203; 21 deaths
Montgomery – 69; 1 death
Neshoba - 338; 16 deaths
Newton - 155; 1 death
Noxubee - 117; 2 deaths
Oktibbeha – 94; 6 deaths
Panola – 45; 2 deaths
Pearl River – 190; 25 deaths
Perry – 35; 1 death
Pike – 173; 10 deaths
Pontotoc – 24; 2 deaths
Prentiss - 36; 2 deaths
Quitman - 18
Rankin – 262; 6 deaths
Scott – 483; 6 deaths
Sharkey - 5
Simpson – 65
Smith – 107; 7 deaths
Stone - 23
Sunflower – 64; 3 deaths
Tallahatchie – 14; 1 death
Tate – 54
Tippah – 66; 11 deaths
Tishomingo - 10
Tunica – 40; 2 deaths
Union – 55; 4 deaths
Walthall – 42
Warren - 123; 2 deaths
Washington – 87; 4 deaths
Wayne - 29
Webster – 22; 1 death
Wilkinson – 78; 9 deaths
Winston – 67
Yalobusha - 44
Yazoo – 171; 2 deaths
Seven counties were identified Tuesday as being 'hotspots' for the virus and are subject to restrictions by the state that are not being mandated elsewhere in Mississippi: Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Attala, Leake, Scott, and Jasper counties.
For all businesses:
All businesses are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and encouraging sick employees to stay home.
All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.
Based on their duties and responsibilities, employees who are unable to maintain at least 6 feet distance from others must wear a face covering throughout their shift, such as a face mask. Their face coverings must be cleaned or replaced daily.
Hand sanitizer must be provided to all employees, which can include a hand rub or soap.
For retail businesses (in addition to measures above):
Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.
All customers must wear a face covering while inside the retail business.
Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances, in or near bathrooms, and at cashier stations.
Retail businesses are expected to make all efforts to maintain a 6-foot distance between customers at all times.
Carts, baskets, and other similar surfaces touched by customers must be sanitized after each use. Other high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.
For people out in public:
Everyone must wear face coverings when attending outdoor public events, such as live auctions or flea markets.
People must maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and others.