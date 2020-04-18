113 confirmed deaths, 4,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama

As of Saturday morning, there more 4,500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the state of Alabama.

According to the data map from ADPH, more than 42,500 people have been tested and 113 are confirmed to have died from the virus.

ADPH says there have been 154 deaths reported but not all have been confirmed to have been related to the virus.

These are the latest deaths by county:

Autauga -1

Baldwin - 1

Calhoun - 2

Chambers - 11

Colbert - 1

Coosa -1

Dallas- 2

Dekalb- 2

Elmore - 1

Etowah - 8

Hale - 1

Houston - 1

Jackson - 2

Jefferson - 15

Lauderdale - 2

Lee - 12

Macon - 2

Madison - 4

Marengo - 1

Marshall - 1

Marengo - 1

Marion - 4

Mobile - 18

Montgomery - 1

Randolph - 3

Shelby - 6

Tallapoosa - 8

Washington - 1

According to ADPH, reported deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff.

Once a review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will be added to the official death count. The reported deaths total is a cumulative number and does not decrease once a death has been confirmed to be from COVID-19.