12 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 12.

The first case was reported Wednesday night by an adult man in Forrest County.

Another is a woman over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. That woman is in the hospital.

A third case is an adult man in Forrest County who recently traveled to Florida. He’s been self-isolating at home.

The fourth case is in Leflore County. That is in a woman who is isolating at home.

The fifth case is a woman over 65 in Copiah County. She is currently hospitalized.

The sixth is another woman over 65 in Pearl River County, who is also hospitalized.

The next two cases were in Hinds and Copiah counties.

Monday morning, two more cases were reported in Monroe and Pearl River counties.

As of Monday morning, 289 people in Mississippi have been tested.

