12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in multiple Alabama counties

There are now 12 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama. The cases have been confirmed out of the following counties:

Elmore: 1 confirmed case

Jefferson: 5 confirmed cases

Limestone: 1 confirmed case

Montgomery: 1 confirmed case

Tuscaloosa: 2 confirmed case

Baldwin: 1 confirmed case

Out of Town: 1 Confirmed case (One individual was tested in Alabama, but is not an Alabama resident.)

If you recently traveled to one of these affected geographic areas within the last 14 days, visit COVID-19 Resources for Travelers. If a person has questions about being tested for COVID-19, with or without any travel history, visit COVID-19 Testing.

Saturday, the ADPH opened a call center for those who have questions about testing and how to connect to providers. The number to call is 1-888-264-2256.