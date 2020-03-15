12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in multiple Alabama counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are now 12 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama. The cases have been confirmed out of the following counties:
Elmore: 1 confirmed case
Jefferson: 5 confirmed cases
Limestone: 1 confirmed case
Montgomery: 1 confirmed case
Tuscaloosa: 2 confirmed case
Baldwin: 1 confirmed case
Out of Town: 1 Confirmed case (One individual was tested in Alabama, but is not an Alabama resident.)
If you recently traveled to one of these affected geographic areas within the last 14 days, visit COVID-19 Resources for Travelers. If a person has questions about being tested for COVID-19, with or without any travel history, visit COVID-19 Testing.
Saturday, the ADPH opened a call center for those who have questions about testing and how to connect to providers. The number to call is 1-888-264-2256.