12 dogs rescued from dogfighting ring in Newton County

8 individuals are now behind bars and facing possible charges after law enforcement busted a dogfighting ring on Donald Wood Road in Newton County.

The county's sheriff's department rescued 12 dogs, towed 27 cars and a trailer where the ring was illegally being taken place. The rescued dogs are now at an undisclosed location where they are being treated. Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said dogfighting is a felony offense as well as being a spectator.

We will have more information on this developing story.