12,222 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 580 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 12,222.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 255 new cases and 10 new deaths on Thursday. So far, 580 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 125,970 as of May 20. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s also 1,590 reported cases in long-term care facilities in the state.

An estimated 7,681 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of cases per county are (as of May 21):

Adams – 179; 15 deaths

Alcorn - 12; 1 death

Amite - 49; 1 death

Attala – 257; 11 deaths

Benton - 13

Bolivar – 133; 10 deaths

Calhoun - 61; 4 deaths

Carroll - 112; 9 deaths

Chickasaw – 122; 12 deaths

Choctaw - 27; 2 deaths

Claiborne - 51; 1 death

Clarke - 119; 16 deaths

Clay – 90; 3 deaths

Coahoma – 86; 3 deaths

Copiah – 228; 4 deaths

Covington - 123; 1 death

DeSoto – 419; 6 deaths

Forrest – 453; 32 deaths

Franklin – 23; 1 death

George – 19; 1 death

Greene - 7; 1 death

Grenada – 66; 2 deaths

Hancock – 81; 10 deaths

Harrison – 224; 6 deaths

Hinds – 825; 24 deaths

Holmes – 333; 21 deaths

Humphreys – 49; 5 deaths

Itawamba – 80; 7 deaths

Jackson – 291; 13 deaths

Jasper - 126; 3 deaths

Jefferson - 40

Jefferson Davis - 69; 2 deaths

Jones – 386; 12 deaths

Kemper - 112; 10 deaths

Lafayette – 110; 3 deaths

Lamar – 210; 4 deaths

Lauderdale - 637; 47 deaths

Lawrence – 81

Leake – 368; 7 deaths

Lee – 97; 5 deaths

Leflore – 206; 24 deaths

Lincoln – 224; 19 deaths

Lowndes – 136; 7 deaths

Madison – 582; 19 deaths

Marion – 100; 8 deaths

Marshall – 68; 3 deaths

Monroe – 229; 23 deaths

Montgomery – 76; 1 death

Neshoba - 470; 26 deaths

Newton - 210; 3 deaths

Noxubee - 148; 4 deaths

Oktibbeha – 114; 8 deaths

Panola – 58; 2 deaths

Pearl River – 197; 27 deaths

Perry – 38; 2 deaths

Pike – 188; 11 deaths

Pontotoc – 26; 2 deaths

Prentiss - 37; 3 deaths

Quitman - 21

Rankin – 315; 6 deaths

Scott – 569; 10 deaths

Sharkey - 7

Simpson – 79

Smith – 121; 10 deaths

Stone - 25

Sunflower – 71; 3 deaths

Tallahatchie – 23; 1 death

Tate – 58; 1 death

Tippah – 69; 11 deaths

Tishomingo - 21

Tunica – 45; 2 deaths

Union – 66; 4 deaths

Walthall – 48

Warren - 138; 5 deaths

Washington – 143; 4 deaths

Wayne - 58

Webster – 25; 1 death

Wilkinson – 80; 9 deaths

Winston – 92

Yalobusha - 76; 4 deaths

Yazoo – 194; 2 deaths