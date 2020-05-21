12,222 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 580 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 12,222.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 255 new cases and 10 new deaths on Thursday. So far, 580 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The amount of people tested in the state totals 125,970 as of May 20. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There’s also 1,590 reported cases in long-term care facilities in the state.
An estimated 7,681 people have recovered from the virus.
The number of cases per county are (as of May 21):
Adams – 179; 15 deaths
Alcorn - 12; 1 death
Amite - 49; 1 death
Attala – 257; 11 deaths
Benton - 13
Bolivar – 133; 10 deaths
Calhoun - 61; 4 deaths
Carroll - 112; 9 deaths
Chickasaw – 122; 12 deaths
Choctaw - 27; 2 deaths
Claiborne - 51; 1 death
Clarke - 119; 16 deaths
Clay – 90; 3 deaths
Coahoma – 86; 3 deaths
Copiah – 228; 4 deaths
Covington - 123; 1 death
DeSoto – 419; 6 deaths
Forrest – 453; 32 deaths
Franklin – 23; 1 death
George – 19; 1 death
Greene - 7; 1 death
Grenada – 66; 2 deaths
Hancock – 81; 10 deaths
Harrison – 224; 6 deaths
Hinds – 825; 24 deaths
Holmes – 333; 21 deaths
Humphreys – 49; 5 deaths
Itawamba – 80; 7 deaths
Jackson – 291; 13 deaths
Jasper - 126; 3 deaths
Jefferson - 40
Jefferson Davis - 69; 2 deaths
Jones – 386; 12 deaths
Kemper - 112; 10 deaths
Lafayette – 110; 3 deaths
Lamar – 210; 4 deaths
Lauderdale - 637; 47 deaths
Lawrence – 81
Leake – 368; 7 deaths
Lee – 97; 5 deaths
Leflore – 206; 24 deaths
Lincoln – 224; 19 deaths
Lowndes – 136; 7 deaths
Madison – 582; 19 deaths
Marion – 100; 8 deaths
Marshall – 68; 3 deaths
Monroe – 229; 23 deaths
Montgomery – 76; 1 death
Neshoba - 470; 26 deaths
Newton - 210; 3 deaths
Noxubee - 148; 4 deaths
Oktibbeha – 114; 8 deaths
Panola – 58; 2 deaths
Pearl River – 197; 27 deaths
Perry – 38; 2 deaths
Pike – 188; 11 deaths
Pontotoc – 26; 2 deaths
Prentiss - 37; 3 deaths
Quitman - 21
Rankin – 315; 6 deaths
Scott – 569; 10 deaths
Sharkey - 7
Simpson – 79
Smith – 121; 10 deaths
Stone - 25
Sunflower – 71; 3 deaths
Tallahatchie – 23; 1 death
Tate – 58; 1 death
Tippah – 69; 11 deaths
Tishomingo - 21
Tunica – 45; 2 deaths
Union – 66; 4 deaths
Walthall – 48
Warren - 138; 5 deaths
Washington – 143; 4 deaths
Wayne - 58
Webster – 25; 1 death
Wilkinson – 80; 9 deaths
Winston – 92
Yalobusha - 76; 4 deaths
Yazoo – 194; 2 deaths