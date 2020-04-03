1,358 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 29 deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has identified 1,358 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

Lauderdale County cases have increased to 50 with outbreaks at three long-term care facilities.

Clarke, Kemper and Newton counties have four cases each, with an outbreak at a Newton County long-term care facility. Neshoba County reports five cases. Wayne County has one confirmed case.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 181 new cases and three new deaths on Friday morning. So far, 29 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The amount of people tested at MSDH Public Health Laboratory is 5,596 as of Thursday evening.

There’s an outbreak reported in 28 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Amite, Bolivar, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Forrest, Hancock (2), Harrison, Hinds (2), Jackson, Lauderdale (3), Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Newton, Oktibbeha, Pearl River, Prentiss, Smith, Tunica, Union, Warren, Yazoo

MSDH stated they will no longer be reporting the total number of people tested for the coronavirus. The number now only includes people tested at MPHL.

MSDH stated, “Since many COVID-19 tests are now being done by private providers, we’re no longer reporting the number tested only in the MSDH Public Health Laboratory. State laboratory numbers alone do not provide an accurate picture of testing statewide.”

The number of cases per county are:

Adams – 14

Alcorn - 6

Amite - 4; 1 death

Attala – 14

Benton - 5

Bolivar – 32; 1 death

Calhoun - 4

Carroll - 5

Chickasaw – 15; 2 deaths

Choctaw - 7

Claiborne - 1

Clarke - 4

Clay – 7

Coahoma – 26

Copiah – 11

Covington - 4

DeSoto – 111; 1 death

Forrest – 30

Franklin – 3

George – 4

Grenada – 4

Hancock – 28; 1 death

Harrison – 69; 1 death

Hinds – 139

Holmes – 16; 1 death

Humphreys – 4; 1 death

Itawamba – 3

Jefferson - 1

Jackson – 75; 1 death

Jasper - 3

Jones – 8

Kemper - 4

Lafayette – 21; 1 death

Lamar – 9

Lauderdale - 50

Lawrence – 5

Leake – 7

Lee – 26; 1 death

Leflore – 21; 1 death

Lincoln – 14

Lowndes – 12

Madison – 65

Marion – 5

Marshall – 19; 1 death

Monroe – 12; 1 death

Montgomery – 10; 1 death

Neshoba - 5

Newton - 4

Noxubee - 5

Oktibbeha – 23

Panola – 8; 1 death

Pearl River – 41

Perry – 11; 1 death

Pike – 21

Pontotoc – 11; 1 death

Prentiss - 9

Quitman - 4

Rankin – 64; 1 death

Scott – 17

Sharkey - 2

Simpson – 5

Smith – 6

Sunflower – 12; 1 death

Tallahatchie – 2

Tate – 13

Tippah – 30; 3 deaths

Tishomingo - 1

Tunica – 14; 1 death

Union – 5

Walthall – 11

Washington – 31

Wayne - 1

Warren - 2

Webster – 8; 1 death

Wilkinson – 22; 2 deaths

Winston – 11

Yalobusha - 7

Yazoo – 13; 1 death

Thirty-one percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of March 31.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.