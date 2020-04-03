1,358 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 29 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has identified 1,358 cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Lauderdale County cases have increased to 50 with outbreaks at three long-term care facilities.
Clarke, Kemper and Newton counties have four cases each, with an outbreak at a Newton County long-term care facility. Neshoba County reports five cases. Wayne County has one confirmed case.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 181 new cases and three new deaths on Friday morning. So far, 29 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The amount of people tested at MSDH Public Health Laboratory is 5,596 as of Thursday evening.
There’s an outbreak reported in 28 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Amite, Bolivar, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Forrest, Hancock (2), Harrison, Hinds (2), Jackson, Lauderdale (3), Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Newton, Oktibbeha, Pearl River, Prentiss, Smith, Tunica, Union, Warren, Yazoo
MSDH stated they will no longer be reporting the total number of people tested for the coronavirus. The number now only includes people tested at MPHL.
MSDH stated, “Since many COVID-19 tests are now being done by private providers, we’re no longer reporting the number tested only in the MSDH Public Health Laboratory. State laboratory numbers alone do not provide an accurate picture of testing statewide.”
The number of cases per county are:
Adams – 14
Alcorn - 6
Amite - 4; 1 death
Attala – 14
Benton - 5
Bolivar – 32; 1 death
Calhoun - 4
Carroll - 5
Chickasaw – 15; 2 deaths
Choctaw - 7
Claiborne - 1
Clarke - 4
Clay – 7
Coahoma – 26
Copiah – 11
Covington - 4
DeSoto – 111; 1 death
Forrest – 30
Franklin – 3
George – 4
Grenada – 4
Hancock – 28; 1 death
Harrison – 69; 1 death
Hinds – 139
Holmes – 16; 1 death
Humphreys – 4; 1 death
Itawamba – 3
Jefferson - 1
Jackson – 75; 1 death
Jasper - 3
Jones – 8
Kemper - 4
Lafayette – 21; 1 death
Lamar – 9
Lauderdale - 50
Lawrence – 5
Leake – 7
Lee – 26; 1 death
Leflore – 21; 1 death
Lincoln – 14
Lowndes – 12
Madison – 65
Marion – 5
Marshall – 19; 1 death
Monroe – 12; 1 death
Montgomery – 10; 1 death
Neshoba - 5
Newton - 4
Noxubee - 5
Oktibbeha – 23
Panola – 8; 1 death
Pearl River – 41
Perry – 11; 1 death
Pike – 21
Pontotoc – 11; 1 death
Prentiss - 9
Quitman - 4
Rankin – 64; 1 death
Scott – 17
Sharkey - 2
Simpson – 5
Smith – 6
Sunflower – 12; 1 death
Tallahatchie – 2
Tate – 13
Tippah – 30; 3 deaths
Tishomingo - 1
Tunica – 14; 1 death
Union – 5
Walthall – 11
Washington – 31
Wayne - 1
Warren - 2
Webster – 8; 1 death
Wilkinson – 22; 2 deaths
Winston – 11
Yalobusha - 7
Yazoo – 13; 1 death
Thirty-one percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of March 31.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.