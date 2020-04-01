136 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi; state total tops 1,000

There are now more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 136 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,073.

MSDH reports 22 Mississippians have died due to complications related to COVID-19 with two new deaths reported Wednesday.

In the Pine Belt, only one coronavirus-related death has been reported. State health officials reported on March 28 that a person with coronavirus died in Perry County.

Below is a full county by county breakdown of cases in Mississippi:

Adams – 11

Alcorn - 3

Amite - 4; 1 death

Attala – 11

Benton - 4

Bolivar – 25; 1 death

Calhoun - 3

Carroll - 2

Chickasaw – 15

Choctaw - 7

Claiborne - 1

Clarke - 5

Clay – 5

Coahoma – 22

Copiah – 9

Covington - 3

DeSoto – 94; 1 death

Forrest – 27

Franklin – 3

George – 4

Grenada – 3

Hancock – 20; 1 death

Harrison – 49; 1 death

Hinds – 109

Holmes – 16; 2 deaths

Humphreys – 4; 1 death

Itawamba – 4

Jefferson - 1

Jackson – 52

Jasper - 1

Jones – 6

Kemper -1

Lafayette – 15; 1 death

Lamar – 6

Lauderdale - 39

Lawrence – 5

Leake – 5

Lee – 25; 1 death

Leflore – 20; 1 death

Lincoln – 13

Lowndes – 11

Madison – 53

Marion – 6

Marshall – 15

Monroe – 7

Montgomery – 8; 1 death

Neshoba - 5

Newton - 2

Noxubee - 3

Oktibbeha – 18

Panola – 8; 1 death

Pearl River – 32

Perry – 5; 1 death

Pike – 20

Pontotoc – 6

Prentiss - 4

Quitman - 4

Rankin – 48; 1 death

Scott – 12

Sharkey - 2

Simpson – 3

Smith – 1

Sunflower – 12; 1 death

Tallahatchie – 2

Tate – 11

Tippah – 28; 2 deaths

Tishomingo - 1

Tunica – 13; 1 death

Union – 3

Walthall – 7

Washington – 22

Warren - 2

Webster – 7; 1 death

Wilkinson – 16; 2 deaths

Winston – 9

Yalobusha - 6

Yazoo – 9

The MSDH said coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

In the Pine Belt, tests are available at Forrest General Hospital, South Central Regional Medical Center Health System, Clinics and South Central Emergency Department, all Community Health Centers in Mississippi and Fast Pace Urgent Care locations in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins.

Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.