1,455 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 35 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 1,455.

Lauderdale County has the the sixth highest number of cases at 61 and has seen its first death.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 97 new cases and 6 new deaths on Saturday morning. So far, 35 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The amount of people tested at MSDH Public Health Laboratory is 5,685 as of Friday evening.

There’s an outbreak reported in 30 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams, Amite, Bolivar, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Forrest, Hancock (2), Harrison, Hinds (2), Jackson, Lauderdale (3), Leflore, Lincoln, Madison (2), Marion, Monroe, Newton, Oktibbeha, Pearl River, Prentiss, Smith, Tunica, Union, Warren, and Wilkinson.

MSDH stated they will no longer be reporting the total number of people tested for the coronavirus. The number now only includes people tested at MPHL.

MSDH stated, “Since many COVID-19 tests are now being done by private providers, we’re no longer reporting the number tested only in the MSDH Public Health Laboratory. State laboratory numbers alone do not provide an accurate picture of testing statewide.”

The number of cases per county are:

Adams – 16

Alcorn - 6

Amite - 6; 1 death

Attala – 14

Benton - 5

Bolivar – 34; 1 death

Calhoun - 4

Carroll - 5

Chickasaw – 15; 2 deaths

Choctaw - 8

Claibourne - 1

Clarke - 5

Clay – 7

Coahoma – 27; 1 death

Copiah – 12

Covington - 4

DeSoto – 118; 1 death

Forrest – 34

Franklin – 4

George – 4

Grenada – 4

Hancock – 30; 1 death

Harrison – 70; 3 deaths

Hinds – 140

Holmes – 17; 1 death

Humphreys – 4; 1 death

Itawamba – 3

Jackson – 79; 1 death

Jasper - 3

Jefferson - 2

Jones – 9

Kemper -4

Lafayette – 21; 1 death

Lamar – 13

Lauderdale - 61; 1 death

Lawrence – 4

Leake – 8

Lee – 28; 1 death

Leflore – 22; 1 death

Lincoln – 14

Lowndes – 13

Madison – 67

Marion – 6

Marshall – 20; 1 death

Monroe – 12; 1 death

Montgomery – 10; 1 death

Neshoba - 6

Newton - 6

Noxubee - 5

Oktibbeha – 24

Panola – 10; 1 death

Pearl River – 43; 1 death

Perry – 13; 1 death

Pike – 23

Pontotoc – 12; 1 death

Prentiss - 9

Quitman - 5

Rankin – 66; 1 death

Scott – 17

Sharkey - 2

Simpson – 5

Smith – 6

Sunflower – 18; 1 death

Tallahatchie – 2

Tate – 14

Tippah – 31; 3 deaths

Tishomingo - 1

Tunica – 15; 1 death

Union – 6

Walthall – 12

Warren - 3

Washington – 31

Wayne - 2

Webster – 11; 1 death

Wilkinson – 25; 3 deaths

Winston – 11

Yalobusha - 9

Yazoo – 19; 1 death

Thirty-one percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of March 31.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County. On March 25, a second death was reported from a man in Holmes County.

Louisiana health officials said a man from Woodville died in a Baton Rouge hospital on March 21.

A fourth death was reported by MSDH in Webster County on March 25.

A fifth death was reported in Tunica County on March 25. It was a female around 75-80 who died in a long-term care facility.

The sixth death was a man in Rankin County between 80 and 85 years old.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

The list of facilities that will be testing starting on Monday, March 23rd, is as follows:

Forrest General Hospital – Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Clinic – Hattiesburg

Gulfport Memorial Hospital – Gulfport

St. Dominic Hospital – Jackson

Itawamba/Med Plus Urgent Care – Fulton

Lee/Med Plus Urgent Care – Tupelo

Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis

Memorial Long Beach Walk-In Clinic – Long Beach

Memorial Physician Walk-In Clinics – Walmart – Biloxi

Memorial Primary Care Cedar Lake – Biloxi

Memorial Stone County Medical Center – Wiggins

Memorial Surgery Center of Ocean Springs – Ocean Springs

Neshoba General Hospital – Philadelphia

North Mississippi Medical Center – Tupelo

Singing River Health System Clinics – Ocean Springs

Singing River Health System Clinics – Pascagoula

Singing River Health System Clinics – Hurley

Singing River Health System Clinics – Vancleave

Singing River Health System Clinics – Woolmarket