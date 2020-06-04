16,560 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 794 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 16,560.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 238 new cases and 12 new deaths on Thursday. So far, 794 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The amount of tests done in the state totals 192,362 as of June 2. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s also 1,993 reported cases in long-term care facilities in the state.

An estimated 11,203 people have recovered from the virus.

Click the attached links to visit the Mississippi State Department of Health website and to see a list of cases and statistics tied to long-term care facilities.

The number of cases per county are (as of June 4):

Adams – 203; 16 deaths

Alcorn - 19; 1 death

Amite - 66; 1 death

Attala – 311; 18 deaths

Benton - 14

Bolivar – 169; 11 deaths

Calhoun - 67; 4 deaths

Carroll - 119; 11 deaths

Chickasaw – 140; 14 deaths

Choctaw - 50; 2 deaths

Claiborne -115; 5 deaths

Clarke - 156; 19 deaths

Clay – 125; 4 deaths

Coahoma – 131; 4 deaths

Copiah – 329; 4 deaths

Covington - 179; 2 deaths

DeSoto – 575; 10 deaths

Forrest – 595; 39 deaths

Franklin – 29; 2 deaths

George – 29; 2 death

Greene - 33; 1 death

Grenada – 107; 4 deaths

Hancock – 90; 12 deaths

Harrison – 265; 7 deaths

Hinds – 1,066; 26 deaths

Holmes – 441; 30 deaths

Humphreys – 60; 7 deaths

Itawamba – 90; 7 deaths

Jackson – 309; 15 deaths

Jasper - 166; 4 deaths

Jefferson - 42; 1 death

Jefferson Davis - 81; 3 deaths

Jones – 686; 33 deaths

Kemper - 149; 11 deaths

Lafayette – 150; 4 deaths

Lamar – 248; 5 deaths

Lauderdale - 760; 68 deaths

Lawrence – 108; 1 death

Leake – 454; 12 deaths

Lee – 185; 7 deaths

Leflore – 273; 36 deaths

Lincoln – 278; 29 deaths

Lowndes – 241; 9 deaths

Madison – 757; 28 deaths

Marion – 116; 9 deaths

Marshall – 85; 3 deaths

Monroe – 267; 25 deaths

Montgomery – 86; 1 death

Neshoba - 722; 44 deaths

Newton - 283; 4 deaths

Noxubee - 193; 6 deaths

Oktibbeha – 267; 14 deaths

Panola – 85; 3 deaths

Pearl River – 212; 31 deaths

Perry – 51; 3 deaths

Pike – 205; 11 deaths

Pontotoc – 45; 3 deaths

Prentiss - 53; 3 deaths

Quitman - 31

Rankin – 453; 9 deaths

Scott – 662; 12 deaths

Sharkey - 7

Simpson – 104

Smith – 153; 11 deaths

Stone - 32

Sunflower – 93; 3 deaths

Tallahatchie – 30; 1 death

Tate – 88; 1 death

Tippah – 76; 11 deaths

Tishomingo - 35

Tunica – 56; 3 deaths

Union – 86; 7 deaths

Walthall – 63

Warren - 191; 10 deaths

Washington – 194; 7 deaths

Wayne - 235; 3 deaths

Webster – 67; 4 deaths

Wilkinson – 85; 9 deaths

Winston – 122; 1 death

Yalobusha - 97; 6 deaths

Yazoo – 291; 4 deaths