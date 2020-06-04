16,560 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 794 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 16,560.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 238 new cases and 12 new deaths on Thursday. So far, 794 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The amount of tests done in the state totals 192,362 as of June 2. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There’s also 1,993 reported cases in long-term care facilities in the state.
An estimated 11,203 people have recovered from the virus.
Click the attached links to visit the Mississippi State Department of Health website and to see a list of cases and statistics tied to long-term care facilities.
The number of cases per county are (as of June 4):
Adams – 203; 16 deaths
Alcorn - 19; 1 death
Amite - 66; 1 death
Attala – 311; 18 deaths
Benton - 14
Bolivar – 169; 11 deaths
Calhoun - 67; 4 deaths
Carroll - 119; 11 deaths
Chickasaw – 140; 14 deaths
Choctaw - 50; 2 deaths
Claiborne -115; 5 deaths
Clarke - 156; 19 deaths
Clay – 125; 4 deaths
Coahoma – 131; 4 deaths
Copiah – 329; 4 deaths
Covington - 179; 2 deaths
DeSoto – 575; 10 deaths
Forrest – 595; 39 deaths
Franklin – 29; 2 deaths
George – 29; 2 death
Greene - 33; 1 death
Grenada – 107; 4 deaths
Hancock – 90; 12 deaths
Harrison – 265; 7 deaths
Hinds – 1,066; 26 deaths
Holmes – 441; 30 deaths
Humphreys – 60; 7 deaths
Itawamba – 90; 7 deaths
Jackson – 309; 15 deaths
Jasper - 166; 4 deaths
Jefferson - 42; 1 death
Jefferson Davis - 81; 3 deaths
Jones – 686; 33 deaths
Kemper - 149; 11 deaths
Lafayette – 150; 4 deaths
Lamar – 248; 5 deaths
Lauderdale - 760; 68 deaths
Lawrence – 108; 1 death
Leake – 454; 12 deaths
Lee – 185; 7 deaths
Leflore – 273; 36 deaths
Lincoln – 278; 29 deaths
Lowndes – 241; 9 deaths
Madison – 757; 28 deaths
Marion – 116; 9 deaths
Marshall – 85; 3 deaths
Monroe – 267; 25 deaths
Montgomery – 86; 1 death
Neshoba - 722; 44 deaths
Newton - 283; 4 deaths
Noxubee - 193; 6 deaths
Oktibbeha – 267; 14 deaths
Panola – 85; 3 deaths
Pearl River – 212; 31 deaths
Perry – 51; 3 deaths
Pike – 205; 11 deaths
Pontotoc – 45; 3 deaths
Prentiss - 53; 3 deaths
Quitman - 31
Rankin – 453; 9 deaths
Scott – 662; 12 deaths
Sharkey - 7
Simpson – 104
Smith – 153; 11 deaths
Stone - 32
Sunflower – 93; 3 deaths
Tallahatchie – 30; 1 death
Tate – 88; 1 death
Tippah – 76; 11 deaths
Tishomingo - 35
Tunica – 56; 3 deaths
Union – 86; 7 deaths
Walthall – 63
Warren - 191; 10 deaths
Washington – 194; 7 deaths
Wayne - 235; 3 deaths
Webster – 67; 4 deaths
Wilkinson – 85; 9 deaths
Winston – 122; 1 death
Yalobusha - 97; 6 deaths
Yazoo – 291; 4 deaths