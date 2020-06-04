$1.7 million awarded for Alabama road and bridge projects

The Alabama Department of Transportation and the governor's office Thursday announced that $1.7 million in funding is being awarded to cities and counties for local road and bridge projects.

Sumter County is to receive $250,000 of that money for a bridge replacement on Watson Road. The county is putting up $86,145 toward the project.

The funding is part of ALDOT’s Annual Grant Program, a new program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. It ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local road and bridge projects.

A total of $7 million was awarded earlier this year, with approximately $1.3 million to be awarded later this fiscal year.

“Alabamians across the state are continually seeing the progress made on our roads and bridges. These projects now nearing a total of $9 million are going to go a long way in improving our state and the daily lives of every Alabamian,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “Having a modern and safe infrastructure system will help Alabama continue to advance, and I remain committed to ensuring that this is a reality for us.”

This award cycle sees six projects added to the 31 projects announced earlier this year, bringing the total amount awarded so far through the Annual Grant Program to $8.7 million. It is anticipated that all projects will be under contract by the end of the calendar year, after bids are taken.