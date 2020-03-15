Flatbed truck hauling 40,000 live honey bees crashes on I-20 in Newton County

A flatbed truck hauling more than 40,000 honey bees crashed on Interstate 20 in Newton County Sunday morning.

The wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. on I-20 eastbound near the 102 mile-marker. No injuries have been reported, but the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H said it's been a challenge for first responders to clear the crash because of the honey bees.

I-20 remains open, but traffic in both directions is moving very slowly.

Avoid the area if possible.

Beekeepers are on their way to the scene in an attempt to capture and collect the dispersed insects.