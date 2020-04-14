1st female Mississippi Supreme Court justice dies

The first woman to serve as a Mississippi Supreme Court justice has died at the age of 88. The court said the retired Justice Lenore Loving Prather died Saturday at her home in Columbus.

Prather was a chancery judge before then-Gov. William Winter appointed her to the nine-member Supreme Court in 1982. She was also the first woman to serve as chief justice, holding that role from January 1998 until her retirement in January 2001.

Prather was interim president of Mississippi University for Women from July 2001 to June 2002.