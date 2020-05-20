2 construction workers killed in Mississippi trench collapse

Two workers were crushed to death by rocks in a trench collapse at the site of town homes under construction in Mississippi.

Starkville Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough told news outlets the workers were in the trench laying pipe for sewer lines when it collapsed Tuesday. One worker died at the scene.

The second worker was trapped for more than two hours. He was flown to a hospital in Tupelo where he later died.

The workers were from Southern Civil Contracting based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.