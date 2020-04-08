2,003 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 67 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 2,003.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 88 new cases and 8 new deaths on Tuesday morning. So far, 67 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Clarke County recorded its first death from COVID-19 and has ten confirmed cases. Lauderdale County has 84 cases and five deaths.

Newton County has seven cases. There are eleven cases in Kemper County and thirteen in Neshoba County.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 20,370 as of Sunday. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s an outbreak reported in 38 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams, Amite, Bolivar (2), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Forrest, Hancock (2), Harrison, Hinds (2), Jackson, Lauderdale (3), Leflore, Lincoln, Madison (2), Marion, Marshall, Monroe (2), Newton, Oktibbeha (2), Pearl River (2), Pike, Prentiss, Scott, Smith, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington and Wilkinson.

The number of cases per county are:

Adams – 25

Alcorn - 6

Amite - 7; 1 death

Attala – 15

Benton - 5

Bolivar – 54; 2 deaths

Calhoun - 13

Carroll - 7

Chickasaw – 17; 2 deaths

Choctaw - 9; 1 death

Claiborne - 3

Clarke - 10; 1 death

Clay – 11

Coahoma – 32; 1 death

Copiah – 19

Covington - 7

DeSoto – 144; 1 death

Forrest – 59; 1 death

Franklin – 5

George – 5

Greene - 1

Grenada – 8

Hancock – 32; 2 deaths

Harrison – 88; 3 deaths

Hinds – 178

Holmes – 27; 3 deaths

Humphreys – 6; 1 death

Itawamba – 5

Jackson – 111; 5 deaths

Jasper - 4

Jefferson - 4

Jones – 15

Kemper - 11

Lafayette – 26; 1 death

Lamar – 19; 1 death

Lauderdale - 84; 5 deaths

Lawrence – 6

Leake – 15

Lee – 40; 2 deaths

Leflore – 28; 4 deaths

Lincoln – 26; 1 death

Lowndes – 17

Madison – 83; 2 deaths

Marion – 14

Marshall – 24; 1 death

Monroe – 19; 1 death

Montgomery – 12; 1 death

Neshoba - 13

Newton - 7

Noxubee - 5

Oktibbeha – 30; 1 death

Panola – 19; 1 death

Pearl River – 60; 3 deaths

Perry – 14; 1 death

Pike – 33; 1 death

Pontotoc – 13; 1 death

Prentiss - 10

Quitman - 12

Rankin – 79; 2 deaths

Scott – 34

Sharkey - 3

Simpson – 6

Smith – 15

Stone - 4

Sunflower – 27; 1 death

Tallahatchie – 3

Tate – 18

Tippah – 37; 4 deaths

Tishomingo - 1

Tunica – 17; 1 death

Union – 6

Walthall – 15

Warren - 9

Washington – 41; 2 deaths

Wayne - 5

Webster – 13; 1 death

Wilkinson – 33; 3 deaths

Winston – 16

Yalobusha - 11

Yazoo – 38; 1 death

Thirty percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 6.