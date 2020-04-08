2,003 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 67 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 2,003.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 88 new cases and 8 new deaths on Tuesday morning. So far, 67 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Clarke County recorded its first death from COVID-19 and has ten confirmed cases. Lauderdale County has 84 cases and five deaths.
Newton County has seven cases. There are eleven cases in Kemper County and thirteen in Neshoba County.
The amount of people tested in the state totals 20,370 as of Sunday. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There’s an outbreak reported in 38 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams, Amite, Bolivar (2), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Forrest, Hancock (2), Harrison, Hinds (2), Jackson, Lauderdale (3), Leflore, Lincoln, Madison (2), Marion, Marshall, Monroe (2), Newton, Oktibbeha (2), Pearl River (2), Pike, Prentiss, Scott, Smith, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington and Wilkinson.
The number of cases per county are:
Adams – 25
Alcorn - 6
Amite - 7; 1 death
Attala – 15
Benton - 5
Bolivar – 54; 2 deaths
Calhoun - 13
Carroll - 7
Chickasaw – 17; 2 deaths
Choctaw - 9; 1 death
Claiborne - 3
Clarke - 10; 1 death
Clay – 11
Coahoma – 32; 1 death
Copiah – 19
Covington - 7
DeSoto – 144; 1 death
Forrest – 59; 1 death
Franklin – 5
George – 5
Greene - 1
Grenada – 8
Hancock – 32; 2 deaths
Harrison – 88; 3 deaths
Hinds – 178
Holmes – 27; 3 deaths
Humphreys – 6; 1 death
Itawamba – 5
Jackson – 111; 5 deaths
Jasper - 4
Jefferson - 4
Jones – 15
Kemper - 11
Lafayette – 26; 1 death
Lamar – 19; 1 death
Lauderdale - 84; 5 deaths
Lawrence – 6
Leake – 15
Lee – 40; 2 deaths
Leflore – 28; 4 deaths
Lincoln – 26; 1 death
Lowndes – 17
Madison – 83; 2 deaths
Marion – 14
Marshall – 24; 1 death
Monroe – 19; 1 death
Montgomery – 12; 1 death
Neshoba - 13
Newton - 7
Noxubee - 5
Oktibbeha – 30; 1 death
Panola – 19; 1 death
Pearl River – 60; 3 deaths
Perry – 14; 1 death
Pike – 33; 1 death
Pontotoc – 13; 1 death
Prentiss - 10
Quitman - 12
Rankin – 79; 2 deaths
Scott – 34
Sharkey - 3
Simpson – 6
Smith – 15
Stone - 4
Sunflower – 27; 1 death
Tallahatchie – 3
Tate – 18
Tippah – 37; 4 deaths
Tishomingo - 1
Tunica – 17; 1 death
Union – 6
Walthall – 15
Warren - 9
Washington – 41; 2 deaths
Wayne - 5
Webster – 13; 1 death
Wilkinson – 33; 3 deaths
Winston – 16
Yalobusha - 11
Yazoo – 38; 1 death
Thirty percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 6.