No chance Neshoba County Fair will be rescheduled

As Newscenter 11 reported Wednesday, the Neshoba County Fair is cancelled for 2020 and there's no chance of it being rescheduled.

Mississippi’s Giant House Party is a tradition that dates back 131 years. In fact, many of today's fair goers have never seen a summer without it.

"Last time the fair was cancelled was during World War II. There were a couple of years back in World War II that, for whatever reason, the fair was cancelled. So you're going on probably two generations who have not been around for a cancelled fair,” said Chamber and Main Street executive director, Tim Moore.

Moore said like most people, he is disappointed there will be no fair, but believes cancelling was the right decision, given the coronavirus outbreak and the number of people who would attend the fair.

"I run one of the gates for the fair association and I have people from four different countries who come to the fair every year. It's their vacation. This is something statewide, nationwide and internationally. The fair brings in close to 250 to 350 thousand people annually so there's a lot of people,” said Moore.

He also said the economic impact the cancellation of Mississippi’s Giant House Party will have on the area is unknown.

"It’s one of those things that we really won't know until we get to September. Our sales tax in September is what shows what went on in the month of July. You're talking about two fairs that have been cancelled, the Choctaw Indian fair and the Neshoba County Fair. Both fairs bring economic impact to our community so we will just have to see what happens,” said Moore.

According to the official announcement on the fair's Facebook page, cabin and construction maintenance may continue, however, the racetrack, pavilion, and other Neshoba County Fair Association facilities are closed, effective immediately.

As of June 4, Neshoba County has reported more than 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 40 deaths.