2,469 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 82 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 2,469.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 209 new cases and 6 new deaths as of Friday morning. So far, the agency states 82 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Lauderdale County's count stands at 118 cases with six deaths and outbreaks at four long-term care facilities. Clarke County has thirteen cases with one death and one LTC outbreak. Newton County has ten cases. Neshoba County has 21 cases of COVID-19 and Kemper County has fourteen.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 20,370 as of April 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s an outbreak reported in 47 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams (2), Amite, Bolivar (2), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clarke, Forrest, Hancock (2), Harrison (2), Hinds (3), Jackson, Jefferson, Jones, Lauderdale (4), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe (2), Newton, Oktibbeha (2), Pearl River (2), Pike, Prentiss (2), Scott, Smith, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington (2) and Wilkinson.

The number of cases per county are:

Adams – 42; 1 death

Alcorn - 7

Amite - 10; 1 death

Attala – 17

Benton - 5

Bolivar – 61; 3 deaths

Calhoun - 13

Carroll - 7

Chickasaw – 21; 2 deaths

Choctaw - 9; 1 death

Claiborne - 3

Clarke - 13; 1 death

Clay – 17

Coahoma – 37; 1 death

Copiah – 30

Covington - 8

DeSoto – 158; 1 death

Forrest – 76; 2 deaths

Franklin – 9

George – 7

Greene - 1

Grenada – 10

Hancock – 37; 5 deaths

Harrison – 99; 4 deaths

Hinds – 219; 2 deaths

Holmes – 39; 3 deaths

Humphreys – 9; 1 death

Itawamba – 8

Jackson – 135; 5 deaths

Jasper - 10

Jefferson - 4

Jefferson Davis - 5

Jones – 25

Kemper - 14

Lafayette – 28; 1 death

Lamar – 28; 1 death

Lauderdale - 118; 6 deaths

Lawrence – 7

Leake – 22

Lee – 41; 2 deaths

Leflore – 43; 4 deaths

Lincoln – 41; 3 deaths

Lowndes – 19

Madison – 95; 2 deaths

Marion – 17

Marshall – 28; 1 death

Monroe – 25; 1 death

Montgomery – 14; 1 death

Neshoba - 21

Newton - 10

Noxubee - 60

Oktibbeha – 36; 1 death

Panola – 22; 1 death

Pearl River – 77; 4 deaths

Perry – 15; 1 death

Pike – 39; 1 death

Pontotoc – 14; 1 death

Prentiss - 12

Quitman - 12

Rankin – 88; 2 deaths

Scott – 47

Sharkey - 3

Simpson – 7

Smith – 17; 1 death

Stone - 5

Sunflower – 34; 1 death

Tallahatchie – 3

Tate – 22

Tippah – 42; 6 deaths

Tishomingo - 2

Tunica – 18; 1 death

Union – 7

Walthall – 16

Warren - 12

Washington – 48; 2 deaths

Wayne - 7

Webster – 13; 1 death

Wilkinson – 40; 3 deaths

Winston – 17

Yalobusha - 11

Yazoo – 55; 1 death

Twenty-nine percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 8.