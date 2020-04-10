2,469 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 82 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 2,469.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 209 new cases and 6 new deaths as of Friday morning. So far, the agency states 82 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Lauderdale County's count stands at 118 cases with six deaths and outbreaks at four long-term care facilities. Clarke County has thirteen cases with one death and one LTC outbreak. Newton County has ten cases. Neshoba County has 21 cases of COVID-19 and Kemper County has fourteen.
The amount of people tested in the state totals 20,370 as of April 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There’s an outbreak reported in 47 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams (2), Amite, Bolivar (2), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clarke, Forrest, Hancock (2), Harrison (2), Hinds (3), Jackson, Jefferson, Jones, Lauderdale (4), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe (2), Newton, Oktibbeha (2), Pearl River (2), Pike, Prentiss (2), Scott, Smith, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington (2) and Wilkinson.
The number of cases per county are:
Adams – 42; 1 death
Alcorn - 7
Amite - 10; 1 death
Attala – 17
Benton - 5
Bolivar – 61; 3 deaths
Calhoun - 13
Carroll - 7
Chickasaw – 21; 2 deaths
Choctaw - 9; 1 death
Claiborne - 3
Clarke - 13; 1 death
Clay – 17
Coahoma – 37; 1 death
Copiah – 30
Covington - 8
DeSoto – 158; 1 death
Forrest – 76; 2 deaths
Franklin – 9
George – 7
Greene - 1
Grenada – 10
Hancock – 37; 5 deaths
Harrison – 99; 4 deaths
Hinds – 219; 2 deaths
Holmes – 39; 3 deaths
Humphreys – 9; 1 death
Itawamba – 8
Jackson – 135; 5 deaths
Jasper - 10
Jefferson - 4
Jefferson Davis - 5
Jones – 25
Kemper - 14
Lafayette – 28; 1 death
Lamar – 28; 1 death
Lauderdale - 118; 6 deaths
Lawrence – 7
Leake – 22
Lee – 41; 2 deaths
Leflore – 43; 4 deaths
Lincoln – 41; 3 deaths
Lowndes – 19
Madison – 95; 2 deaths
Marion – 17
Marshall – 28; 1 death
Monroe – 25; 1 death
Montgomery – 14; 1 death
Neshoba - 21
Newton - 10
Noxubee - 60
Oktibbeha – 36; 1 death
Panola – 22; 1 death
Pearl River – 77; 4 deaths
Perry – 15; 1 death
Pike – 39; 1 death
Pontotoc – 14; 1 death
Prentiss - 12
Quitman - 12
Rankin – 88; 2 deaths
Scott – 47
Sharkey - 3
Simpson – 7
Smith – 17; 1 death
Stone - 5
Sunflower – 34; 1 death
Tallahatchie – 3
Tate – 22
Tippah – 42; 6 deaths
Tishomingo - 2
Tunica – 18; 1 death
Union – 7
Walthall – 16
Warren - 12
Washington – 48; 2 deaths
Wayne - 7
Webster – 13; 1 death
Wilkinson – 40; 3 deaths
Winston – 17
Yalobusha - 11
Yazoo – 55; 1 death
Twenty-nine percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 8.