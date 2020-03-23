249 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 1 death

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 249.

Sixty-seven new cases were identified Sunday, March 22. They include: Bolivar, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Copiah, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Pike, Pontotoc, Scott, Sunflower, Tate, Tippah, Tunica, Walthall, Washington, Wilkinson, and Winston.

As of Sunday 1,321 people in Mississippi have been been tested. On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Sixty new cases were identified Saturday, March 21. They include: Attala, Clay, Coahoma, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Itawamba, Jackson, Lafayette, Leake, Lee, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marshall, Panola, Pearl River, Pike, Rankin, Simpson, Tunica, Union, and Washington.

Thirty new cases were identified Friday, March 20. They include: Adams, Coahoma, DeSoto, Franklin, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Pike, Rankin, Tippah and Webster counties.

Sixteen new cases were identified Thursday morning, with Harris and Pearl River counties each seeing three new cases. DeSoto, Forrest, Holmes, Jackson, Jones, Smith, Walthall, Wilkinson, Winston and Yazoo counties each saw one new confirmed case of the virus.

Thirteen new cases were reported Wednesday morning, with Madison County seeing their first case. Bolivar County now has two cases, Perry County has one case and DeSoto County now has one.

Coahoma County is now at two cases, Hancock County has one case, Harrison County now has three, and Pearl River County has two new cases, leaving them with four total.

Nine new cases were reported Tuesday morning, with four in Hinds County, three in Leflore County, one in Jackson County and one in Harrison County.

The first case was reported Wednesday night by an adult man in Forrest County.

Another is a woman over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. That woman is in the hospital.

A third case is an adult man in Forrest County who recently traveled to Florida. He’s been self-isolating at home.

The fourth case is in Leflore County. That is in a woman who is isolating at home.

The fifth case is a woman over 65 in Copiah County. She is currently hospitalized.

The sixth is another woman over 65 in Pearl River County, who is also hospitalized.

The next two cases were in Hinds and Copiah counties.

Monday morning, two more cases were reported in Monroe and Pearl River counties.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.