26 deaths, over 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama

As of Saturday morning, 26 people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19 across Alabama.

The latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show there are over 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state. Over 9,600 people have been tested, 212 have been hospitalized and 41 deaths have been reported.

These are the latest deaths by county:

Chambers -5

Etowah -2

Jackson -1

Lauderdale -1

Lee -2

Madison -1

Marion -1

Mobile -5

Montgomery -1

Randolph -1

Shelby -4

Tallapoosa -1

Washington -1

According to ADPH, reported deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once a review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will be added to the official death count. The reported deaths total is a cumulative number and does not decrease once a death has been confirmed to be from COVID-19.

On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay at home order. Ivey’s order, which will remain in place through April 30, is an amendment to the state’s previous COVID-19 health orders.

The order came as pressure was building on the resistant governor to follow more than 30 other states that had already implemented similar orders as the infection and death rate of the COVID-19 pandemic climbs.

State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.