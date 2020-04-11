2,642 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 93 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 2,642 .

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 173 new cases and 11 new deaths on Thursday morning. So far, 93 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Lauderdale County's count stands at 133 cases with eight deaths and outbreaks at four long-term care facilities. Clarke County has thirteen cases with one death and one LTC outbreak. Newton County has 12 cases. Neshoba County has 26 cases of COVID-19 and Kemper County has fourteen.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 20,370 as of April 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s an outbreak reported in 52 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams (2), Amite, Bolivar (2), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clarke (2), DeSoto, Forrest (2), Hancock (2), Harrison (2), Hinds (3), Jackson, Jefferson, Jones, Lauderdale (4), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Madison (2), Marion, Marshall, Monroe (2), Newton, Oktibbeha (2), Pearl River (2), Pike, Prentiss (2), Scott, Smith, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington (2) and Wilkinson.

The number of cases per county are:



Adams – 49; 1 death



Alcorn - 7



Amite - 11; 1 death



Attala – 18



Benton - 5



Bolivar – 65; 3 deaths



Calhoun - 14



Carroll - 7



Chickasaw – 22; 2 deaths



Choctaw - 10; 1 death



Claibourne - 5



Clarke - 13; 1 death



Clay – 17



Coahoma – 38; 1 death



Copiah – 28



Covington - 12



DeSoto – 163; 2 death



Forrest – 86; 2 deaths



Franklin – 10



George – 7



Greene - 2



Grenada – 10



Hancock – 38; 5 deaths



Harrison – 107; 5 deaths



Hinds – 234; 2 deaths



Holmes – 42; 3 deaths



Humphreys – 9; 1 death



Itawamba – 9



Jackson – 139; 5 deaths



Jasper - 12



Jefferson - 4



Jefferson Davis - 5



Jones – 30



Kemper - 14



Lafayette – 29; 1 death



Lamar – 31; 1 death



Lauderdale - 133; 8 deaths



Lawrence – 6



Leake – 27



Lee – 42; 3 deaths



Leflore – 44; 4 deaths



Lincoln – 41; 3 deaths



Lowndes – 22



Madison – 99; 2 deaths



Marion – 17



Marshall – 30; 2 death



Monroe – 31; 2 death



Montgomery – 14; 1 death



Neshoba - 26



Newton - 12



Noxubee - 6



Oktibbeha – 36; 1 death



Panola – 22; 2 death



Pearl River – 82; 6 deaths



Perry – 156 1 death



Pike – 47; 1 death



Pontotoc – 14; 1 death



Prentiss - 12



Quitman - 12



Rankin – 94; 2 deaths



Scott – 52



Sharkey - 3



Simpson – 7



Smith – 23; 1 death



Stone - 9



Sunflower – 35; 1 death



Tallahatchie – 3



Tate – 23



Tippah – 43; 6 deaths



Tishomingo - 2



Tunica – 19; 1 death



Union – 7; 1 death



Walthall – 16



Warren - 11



Washington – 49; 2 deaths



Wayne - 8



Webster – 14; 1 death



Wilkinson – 42; 3 deaths



Winston – 18



Yalobusha - 13



Yazoo – 58; 1 death



Twenty-nine percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 8.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County. On March 25, a second death was reported from a man in Holmes County.

Louisiana health officials said a man from Woodville died in a Baton Rouge hospital on March 21.

A fourth death was reported by MSDH in Webster County on March 25.

A fifth death was reported in Tunica County on March 25. It was a female around 75-80 who died in a long-term care facility.

The sixth death was a man in Rankin County between 80 and 85 years old.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

The list of facilities that will be testing starting on Monday, March 23rd, is as follows:

Forrest General Hospital – Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Clinic – Hattiesburg

Gulfport Memorial Hospital – Gulfport

St. Dominic Hospital – Jackson

Itawamba/Med Plus Urgent Care – Fulton

Lee/Med Plus Urgent Care – Tupelo

Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis

Memorial Long Beach Walk-In Clinic – Long Beach

Memorial Physician Walk-In Clinics – Walmart – Biloxi

Memorial Primary Care Cedar Lake – Biloxi

Memorial Stone County Medical Center – Wiggins

Memorial Surgery Center of Ocean Springs – Ocean Springs

Neshoba General Hospital – Philadelphia

North Mississippi Medical Center – Tupelo

Singing River Health System Clinics – Ocean Springs

Singing River Health System Clinics – Pascagoula

Singing River Health System Clinics – Hurley

Singing River Health System Clinics – Vancleave

Singing River Health System Clinics – Woolmarket