2,942 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 98 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 2,942.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 161 new cases and 2 new deaths Monday morning. So far, 98 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The amount of people tested in the state totals 20,370 as of April 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There’s an outbreak reported in 58 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams (2), Amite, Bolivar (2), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clarke (2), DeSoto, Forrest (2), Hancock (2), Harrison (2), Hinds (4), Humphreys. Jackson, Jefferson, Jones (3), Lauderdale (4), Leflore (2), Lincoln (2), Lowndes, Madison (3), Marion, Monroe (2), Newton, Oktibbeha (2), Pearl River (2), Pike, Prentiss, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington (2) and Wilkinson.
The number of cases per county are:
Adams – 57; 1 death
Alcorn - 7
Amite - 14; 1 death
Attala – 20
Benton - 5
Bolivar – 68; 3 deaths
Calhoun - 24
Carroll - 8
Chickasaw – 30; 2 deaths
Choctaw - 11; 1 death
Claiborne - 7
Clarke - 15; 1 death
Clay – 20
Coahoma – 38; 1 death
Copiah – 31
Covington - 15
DeSoto – 178; 2 death
Forrest – 105; 2 deaths
Franklin – 10
George – 8
Greene - 2
Grenada – 11
Hancock – 40; 5 deaths
Harrison – 112; 5 deaths
Hinds – 259; 2 deaths
Holmes – 46; 3 deaths
Humphreys – 11; 1 death
Itawamba – 9
Jackson – 147; 5 deaths
Jasper - 14
Jefferson - 4
Jefferson Davis - 5; 1 death
Jones – 37
Kemper - 14
Lafayette – 30; 1 death
Lamar – 38; 1 death
Lauderdale - 150; 8 deaths
Lawrence – 6
Leake – 29
Lee – 46; 4 deaths
Leflore – 48; 4 deaths
Lincoln – 49; 4 deaths
Lowndes – 25
Madison – 106; 2 deaths
Marion – 21
Marshall – 34; 2 deaths
Monroe – 37; 2 deaths
Montgomery – 15; 1 death
Neshoba - 34
Newton - 10
Noxubee - 6
Oktibbeha – 37; 1 death
Panola – 23; 2 deaths
Pearl River – 88; 8 deaths
Perry – 19; 1 death
Pike – 59; 1 death
Pontotoc – 15; 1 death
Prentiss - 14
Quitman - 12
Rankin – 100; 2 deaths
Scott – 58
Sharkey - 3
Simpson – 7
Smith – 28; 1 death
Stone - 11
Sunflower – 38; 1 death
Tallahatchie – 4
Tate – 24
Tippah – 44; 6 deaths
Tishomingo - 2
Tunica – 21; 1 death
Union – 7; 1 death
Walthall – 21
Warren - 14
Washington – 57; 2 deaths
Wayne - 9
Webster – 14; 1 death
Wilkinson – 49; 3 deaths
Winston – 20
Yalobusha - 14
Yazoo – 64; 1 death
Twenty-nine percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 8.