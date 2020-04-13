2,942 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 98 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 2,942.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 161 new cases and 2 new deaths Monday morning. So far, 98 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 20,370 as of April 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s an outbreak reported in 58 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams (2), Amite, Bolivar (2), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clarke (2), DeSoto, Forrest (2), Hancock (2), Harrison (2), Hinds (4), Humphreys. Jackson, Jefferson, Jones (3), Lauderdale (4), Leflore (2), Lincoln (2), Lowndes, Madison (3), Marion, Monroe (2), Newton, Oktibbeha (2), Pearl River (2), Pike, Prentiss, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington (2) and Wilkinson.

The number of cases per county are:

Adams – 57; 1 death

Alcorn - 7

Amite - 14; 1 death

Attala – 20

Benton - 5

Bolivar – 68; 3 deaths

Calhoun - 24

Carroll - 8

Chickasaw – 30; 2 deaths

Choctaw - 11; 1 death

Claiborne - 7

Clarke - 15; 1 death

Clay – 20

Coahoma – 38; 1 death

Copiah – 31

Covington - 15

DeSoto – 178; 2 death

Forrest – 105; 2 deaths

Franklin – 10

George – 8

Greene - 2

Grenada – 11

Hancock – 40; 5 deaths

Harrison – 112; 5 deaths

Hinds – 259; 2 deaths

Holmes – 46; 3 deaths

Humphreys – 11; 1 death

Itawamba – 9

Jackson – 147; 5 deaths

Jasper - 14

Jefferson - 4

Jefferson Davis - 5; 1 death

Jones – 37

Kemper - 14

Lafayette – 30; 1 death

Lamar – 38; 1 death

Lauderdale - 150; 8 deaths

Lawrence – 6

Leake – 29

Lee – 46; 4 deaths

Leflore – 48; 4 deaths

Lincoln – 49; 4 deaths

Lowndes – 25

Madison – 106; 2 deaths

Marion – 21

Marshall – 34; 2 deaths

Monroe – 37; 2 deaths

Montgomery – 15; 1 death

Neshoba - 34

Newton - 10

Noxubee - 6

Oktibbeha – 37; 1 death

Panola – 23; 2 deaths

Pearl River – 88; 8 deaths

Perry – 19; 1 death

Pike – 59; 1 death

Pontotoc – 15; 1 death

Prentiss - 14

Quitman - 12

Rankin – 100; 2 deaths

Scott – 58

Sharkey - 3

Simpson – 7

Smith – 28; 1 death

Stone - 11

Sunflower – 38; 1 death

Tallahatchie – 4

Tate – 24

Tippah – 44; 6 deaths

Tishomingo - 2

Tunica – 21; 1 death

Union – 7; 1 death

Walthall – 21

Warren - 14

Washington – 57; 2 deaths

Wayne - 9

Webster – 14; 1 death

Wilkinson – 49; 3 deaths

Winston – 20

Yalobusha - 14

Yazoo – 64; 1 death

Twenty-nine percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 8.