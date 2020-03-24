Confirmed coronavirus case in Newton County

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 320.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 71 new cases Tuesday morning, with three counties seeing their first case, including Newton County. No other information on it was immediately available.

The number of cases per county are:

Adams – 2

Attala – 3

Bolivar – 4

Chickasaw – 6

Clay – 1

Coahoma – 11

Copiah – 5

DeSoto – 29

Forrest – 14

Franklin – 3

George – 1

Grenada – 2

Hancock – 5; 1 death

Harrison – 24

Hinds – 31

Holmes – 6

Humphreys – 1

Itawamba – 3

Jackson – 10

Jones – 1

Lafayette – 8

Lamar – 2

Lawrence – 2

Leake – 2

Lee – 12

Leflore – 10

Lincoln – 4

Lowndes – 6

Madison – 14

Marion – 1

Marshall – 3

Monroe – 3

Montgomery – 2

Newton - 1

Noxubee - 1

Oktibbeha – 5

Panola – 2

Pearl River – 13

Perry – 1

Pike – 7

Pontotoc – 2

Rankin – 13

Scott – 2

Simpson – 1

Smith – 1

Sunflower – 3

Tallahatchie – 2

Tate – 1

Tippah – 11

Tunica – 3

Union – 1

Walthall – 2

Washington – 5

Webster – 2

Wilkinson – 4

Winston – 2

Yazoo – 3

Sixty-seven new cases were identified Sunday, March 22. They include: Bolivar, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Copiah, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Pike, Pontotoc, Scott, Sunflower, Tate, Tippah, Tunica, Walthall, Washington, Wilkinson, and Winston counties.

As of Sunday, 1,321 people in Mississippi have been been tested. On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Sixty new cases were identified Saturday, March 21. They include: Attala, Clay, Coahoma, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Itawamba, Jackson, Lafayette, Leake, Lee, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marshall, Panola, Pearl River, Pike, Rankin, Simpson, Tunica, Union, and Washington.

Thirty new cases were identified Friday, March 20. They include: Adams, Coahoma, DeSoto, Franklin, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Pike, Rankin, Tippah and Webster counties.

Sixteen new cases were identified Thursday morning, with Harris and Pearl River counties each seeing three new cases. DeSoto, Forrest, Holmes, Jackson, Jones, Smith, Walthall, Wilkinson, Winston and Yazoo counties each saw one new confirmed case of the virus.

Thirteen new cases were reported Wednesday morning, with Madison County seeing their first case. Bolivar County now has two cases, Perry County has one case and DeSoto County now has one.

Coahoma County is now at two cases, Hancock County has one case, Harrison County now has three, and Pearl River County has two new cases, leaving them with four total.

Nine new cases were reported Tuesday morning, with four in Hinds County, three in Leflore County, one in Jackson County and one in Harrison County.

The first case was reported Wednesday night by an adult man in Forrest County.

Another is a woman over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. That woman is in the hospital.

A third case is an adult man in Forrest County who recently traveled to Florida. He’s been self-isolating at home.

The fourth case is in Leflore County. That is in a woman who is isolating at home.

The fifth case is a woman over 65 in Copiah County. She is currently hospitalized.

The sixth is another woman over 65 in Pearl River County, who is also hospitalized.

The next two cases were in Hinds and Copiah counties.

Monday morning, two more cases were reported in Monroe and Pearl River counties.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

The list of facilities that are testing:

Forrest General Hospital – Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Clinic – Hattiesburg

Gulfport Memorial Hospital – Gulfport

St. Dominic Hospital – Jackson

Itawamba/Med Plus Urgent Care – Fulton

Lee/Med Plus Urgent Care – Tupelo

Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis

Memorial Long Beach Walk-In Clinic – Long Beach

Memorial Physician Walk-In Clinics – Walmart – Biloxi

Memorial Primary Care Cedar Lake – Biloxi

Memorial Stone County Medical Center – Wiggins

Memorial Surgery Center of Ocean Springs – Ocean Springs

Neshoba General Hospital – Philadelphia

North Mississippi Medical Center – Tupelo

Singing River Health System Clinics – Ocean Springs

Singing River Health System Clinics – Pascagoula

Singing River Health System Clinics – Hurley

Singing River Health System Clinics – Vancleave

Singing River Health System Clinics – Woolmarket