3,360 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 122 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 3,360.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 273 new cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday morning. So far, 122 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Lauderdale County has the highest number of deaths at 12, with 165 reported cases and outbreaks at 5 long-term care facilities.

Clarke County has 19 cases and one death with outbreaks at 2 LTC facilities. Neshoba County has 35 cases and one death attributed to COVID-19. Newton County has 14 cases and one death. Kemper County has 15 coronavirus cases.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 37,733 as of April 15. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s an outbreak reported in 66 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams (2), Amite, Bolivar (4), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clarke (2), DeSoto, Forrest (2), Hancock (2), Harrison (2), Hinds (6), Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson (2), Jefferson, Jones (3), Lauderdale (5), Leflore (3), Lincoln (2), Lowndes, Madison (3), Marion, Monroe (2), Newton, Oktibbeha (2), Pearl River (2), Pike (2), Prentiss, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Washington (2) and Wilkinson.

The number of cases per county are:

Adams – 64; 3 deaths

Alcorn - 7

Amite - 15; 1 death

Attala – 25

Benton - 5

Bolivar – 70; 5 deaths

Calhoun - 27; 2 deaths

Carroll - 9

Chickasaw – 33; 2 deaths

Choctaw - 11; 1 death

Claiborne - 8

Clarke - 19; 1 death

Clay – 21

Coahoma – 43; 1 death

Copiah – 35

Covington - 19

DeSoto – 199; 3 death

Forrest – 122; 2 deaths

Franklin – 10

George – 8

Greene - 3

Grenada – 14

Hancock – 49; 5 deaths

Harrison – 129; 5 deaths

Hinds – 280; 4 deaths

Holmes – 52; 3 deaths

Humphreys – 12; 2 death

Itawamba – 11

Jackson – 182; 5 deaths

Jasper - 15

Jefferson - 4

Jefferson Davis - 7; 1 death

Jones – 42

Kemper - 15

Lafayette – 36; 2 death

Lamar – 48; 1 death

Lauderdale - 165; 12 deaths

Lawrence – 7

Leake – 40; 1 death

Lee – 46; 4 deaths

Leflore – 55; 6 deaths

Lincoln – 81; 4 deaths

Lowndes – 27

Madison – 112; 3 deaths

Marion – 34

Marshall – 35; 2 deaths

Monroe – 46; 2 deaths

Montgomery – 15; 1 death

Neshoba - 35; 1 death

Newton - 14

Noxubee - 10

Oktibbeha – 41; 1 death

Panola – 26; 2 deaths

Pearl River – 102; 8 deaths

Perry – 20; 1 death

Pike – 72; 2 deaths

Pontotoc – 15; 2 deaths

Prentiss - 15

Quitman - 13

Rankin – 113; 2 deaths

Scott – 79

Sharkey - 3

Simpson – 12

Smith – 36; 1 death

Stone - 15

Sunflower – 42; 2 deaths

Tallahatchie – 6

Tate – 26

Tippah – 45; 6 deaths

Tishomingo - 2

Tunica – 23; 1 death

Union – 9; 1 death

Walthall – 22

Warren - 15; 1 death

Washington – 62; 2 deaths

Wayne - 9

Webster – 14; 1 death

Wilkinson – 51; 3 deaths

Winston – 22

Yalobusha - 14

Yazoo – 65; 1 death

Twenty-eight percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 14.