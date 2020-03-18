34 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 34.

13 new cases were reported Wednesday morning, with Madison County seeing their first case.

Bolivar County also now has two cases, Coahoma County has two, DeSoto and Hancock counties each have one, Harrison County now has three, Pearl River County has two new cases and Perry County has one.

9 new cases were reported Tuesday morning, with four in Hinds County, three in Leflore County, one in Jackson County and one in Harrison County.

The first case was reported last Wednesday by an adult man in Forrest County.

Another is a woman over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. That woman is in the hospital.

A third case is an adult man in Forrest County who recently traveled to Florida. He’s been self-isolating at home.

The fourth case is in Leflore County. That is in a woman who is isolating at home.

The fifth case is a woman over 65 in Copiah County. She is currently hospitalized.

The sixth is another woman over 65 in Pearl River County, who is also hospitalized.

The next two cases were in Hinds and Copiah counties.

Monday morning, two more cases were reported in Monroe and Pearl River counties.

As of Tuesday morning, 389 people in Mississippi have been tested.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

