3,624 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 129 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 3,624.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 264 new cases and 7 new deaths on Thursday morning. So far, 129 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Lauderdale County continues to lead all Mississippi counties in the number of deaths at 12. It also reported 174 cases as of Thursday with outbreaks at 6 long-term care facilities.
Clarke County has 20 cases and one death, with outbreaks at two LTC facilities.
Neshoba County has 39 cases with one death. Newton and Kemper counties each have 16 cases.
The amount of people tested in the state totals 37,733 as of April 15. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There’s an outbreak reported in 65 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams (2), Bolivar (4), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clarke (2), DeSoto, Forrest (2), Grenada, Hancock (2), Harrison (2), Hinds (5), Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson (2), Jefferson, Jones (3), Lauderdale (6), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes, Madison (3), Marion, Monroe (2), Newton, Oktibbeha (2), Pearl River (2), Pike (2), Prentiss, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Washington (2) and Wilkinson.
The number of cases per county are:
Adams – 70; 4 deaths
Alcorn - 7
Amite - 16; 1 death
Attala – 28
Benton - 5
Bolivar – 74; 5 deaths
Calhoun - 30; 2 deaths
Carroll - 9; 1 death
Chickasaw – 37; 2 deaths
Choctaw - 11; 1 death
Claiborne - 8
Clarke - 20; 1 death
Clay – 21
Coahoma – 45; 1 death
Copiah – 39; 1 death
Covington - 19
DeSoto – 211; 3 deaths
Forrest – 134; 2 deaths
Franklin – 14
George – 8
Greene - 3
Grenada – 14
Hancock – 50; 5 deaths
Harrison – 134; 5 deaths
Hinds – 301; 4 deaths
Holmes – 53; 3 deaths
Humphreys – 12; 3 deaths
Itawamba – 13
Jackson – 189; 5 deaths
Jasper - 19
Jefferson - 4
Jefferson Davis - 7; 1 death
Jones – 48
Kemper - 16
Lafayette – 39; 2 deaths
Lamar – 56; 1 death
Lauderdale - 174; 12 deaths
Lawrence – 10
Leake – 50; 1 death
Lee – 48; 4 deaths
Leflore – 62; 6 deaths
Lincoln – 86; 6 deaths
Lowndes – 30
Madison – 116; 3 deaths
Marion – 35
Marshall – 37; 2 deaths
Monroe – 54; 3 deaths
Montgomery – 15; 1 death
Neshoba - 39; 1 death
Newton - 16
Noxubee - 18
Oktibbeha – 42; 1 death
Panola – 27; 2 deaths
Pearl River – 112; 8 deaths
Perry – 20; 1 death
Pike – 82; 2 deaths
Pontotoc – 16; 2 deaths
Prentiss - 15
Quitman - 13
Rankin – 122; 2 deaths
Scott – 100
Sharkey - 3
Simpson – 13
Smith – 37; 1 death
Stone - 16
Sunflower – 43; 2 deaths
Tallahatchie – 7
Tate – 27
Tippah – 45; 6 deaths
Tishomingo - 2
Tunica – 26; 1 death
Union – 9; 1 death
Walthall – 22
Warren - 16; 1 death
Washington – 67; 2 deaths
Wayne - 10
Webster – 15; 1 death
Wilkinson – 53; 3 deaths
Winston – 24
Yalobusha - 14
Yazoo – 72; 1 death
Twenty-eight percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 15.