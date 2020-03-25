377 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 2 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 377.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 57 new cases Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 1,943 people tested in Mississippi.

Twenty-seven percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of March 23.

The number of cases per county are:

Adams – 2

Amite - 1

Attala – 4

Bolivar – 4

Calhoun - 1

Chickasaw – 6

Choctaw - 3

Clay – 1

Coahoma – 11

Copiah – 6

DeSoto – 36

Forrest – 15

Franklin – 3

George – 1

Grenada – 2

Hancock – 5; 1 death

Harrison – 25

Hinds – 38

Holmes – 7; 1 death

Humphreys – 1

Itawamba – 3

Jackson – 12

Jones – 1

Lafayette – 8

Lamar – 2

Lawrence – 3

Leake – 3

Lee – 14

Leflore – 13

Lincoln – 4

Lowndes – 6

Madison – 17

Marion – 1

Marshall – 4

Monroe – 3

Montgomery – 4

Newton - 1

Noxubee - 1

Oktibbeha – 7

Panola – 2

Pearl River – 13

Perry – 1

Pike – 10

Pontotoc – 2

Prentiss - 1

Rankin – 20

Scott – 3

Simpson – 1

Smith – 1

Sunflower – 3

Tallahatchie – 2

Tate – 2

Tippah – 11

Tunica – 3

Union – 3

Walthall – 3

Washington – 5

Webster – 2

Wilkinson – 5

Winston – 3

Yazoo – 3

Sixty-seven new cases were identified Sunday, March 22. They include: Bolivar, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Copiah, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Pike, Pontotoc, Scott, Sunflower, Tate, Tippah, Tunica, Walthall, Washington, Wilkinson, and Winston counties.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County. On March 25, a second death was reported from a man in Holmes County.