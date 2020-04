3,793 COVID-19 cases in Mississippi; 140 deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 3,793 cases of COVID-19 in the state, as of Friday, with 140 deaths. This includes 169 new cases and 11 new deaths statewide.

Lauderdale County continues to lead all counties in the number of deaths at 13, with 181 cases and outbreaks at six LTC facilities. Clarke County has 21 cases and one death and one outbreak at a LTC facility. Neshoba County has 46 cases and 1 death. Kemper County has 16 cases. Newton County has 19 cases and one outbreak at a LTC facility.

This is the county-by-county breakdown:

Adams - 73, 5 deaths

Alcorn - 7

Amite - 17, 1 death

Attala - 31

Benton - 6

Bolivar - 76, 5 deaths

Calhoun - 32, 2 deaths

Carroll - 10, 1 death

Chickasaw - 39, 2 deaths

Choctaw - 11, 1 death

Claiborne - 8

Clarke - 21, 1 death

Clay- 22, 1 death

Coahoma - 45, 1 death

Copiah - 40, 1 death

Covington - 22

DeSoto - 213, 3 deaths

Forrest - 137, 2 deaths

Franklin - 14

George - 9

Greene - 3

Grenada - 15

Hancock - 50, 5 deaths

Harrison - 137, 5 deaths

Hinds - 314, 5 deaths

Holmes - 54, 4 deaths

Humphreys - 12, 3 deaths

Itawamba - 13, 1 death

Jackson - 196, 6 deaths

Jasper - 20, 1 death

Jefferson - 4

Jefferson Davis - 8, 1 death

Jones - 56

Kemper - 16

Lafayette - 39, 2 deaths

Lamar - 57, 1 death

Lauderdale - 181, 13 deaths

Lawrence - 12

Leake - 60, 1 death

Lee - 49, 4 deaths

Leflore - 70, 6 deaths

Lincoln - 95, 6 deaths

Lowndes - 30, 1 death

Madison - 123, 3 deaths

Marion - 38

Marshall - 37, 2 deaths

Monroe - 58, 3 deaths

Montgomery - 15, 1 deaths

Neshoba - 46, 1 death

Newton - 19

Noxubee - 20

Oktibbeha - 42, 2 deaths

Panola - 27, 2 deaths

Pearl River - 115, 8 deaths

Perry - 21, 1 deaths

Pike - 93, 2 deaths

Pontotoc - 17, 2 deaths

Prentiss - 16

Quitman - 13

Rankin - 128, 2 deaths

Scott - 96

Sharkey - 3

Simpson - 14

Smith - 38, 1 death

Stone - 17

Sunflower - 45, 2 deaths

Tallahatchie - 8, 1 death

Tate - 27

Tippah - 45, 6 deaths

Tishomingo - 2

Tunica - 28, 1 death

Union - 9, 1 deaths

Walthall - 22

Warren - 17, 1 death

Washington - 68, 2 deaths

Wayne - 10

Webster - 17, 1 deaths

Wilkinson - 53, 3 deaths

Winston - 27

Yalobusha - 14

Yazoo - 81, 1 deaths

Total cases 3,793

Total deaths 140

Total LTC outbreaks 67

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak.