39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms there are now 39 cases of coronavirus in Alabama, 21 of those cases are in Jefferson County, four are in Shelby County.
There’s no way of telling how many cases will be confirmed in Alabama, but the state began taking precaution on Friday when the second case was confirmed around 5 p.m.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced all public schools will close at the end of the day on March 18, though many school systems have announced since that they will not reopen starting March 16.
Cases have been confirmed out of the following counties:
Baldwin: 1 confirmed case
Elmore: 2 confirmed case
Jefferson: 21 confirmed cases
Lee: 3 confirmed case
Limestone: 1 confirmed case
Madison: 1 confirmed case
Montgomery: 2 confirmed cases
Shelby: 4 confirmed cases
St. Clair: 1 confirmed
Tuscaloosa: 3 confirmed cases