39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms there are now 39 cases of coronavirus in Alabama, 21 of those cases are in Jefferson County, four are in Shelby County.

There’s no way of telling how many cases will be confirmed in Alabama, but the state began taking precaution on Friday when the second case was confirmed around 5 p.m.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced all public schools will close at the end of the day on March 18, though many school systems have announced since that they will not reopen starting March 16.

Cases have been confirmed out of the following counties:

Baldwin: 1 confirmed case

Elmore: 2 confirmed case

Jefferson: 21 confirmed cases

Lee: 3 confirmed case

Limestone: 1 confirmed case

Madison: 1 confirmed case

Montgomery: 2 confirmed cases

Shelby: 4 confirmed cases

St. Clair: 1 confirmed

Tuscaloosa: 3 confirmed cases