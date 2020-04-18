3,974 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 152 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 3,974.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 181 new cases and 12 new deaths on Saturday morning. So far, 152 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 37,733 as of April 12. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s an outbreak reported in 69 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams (2), Attala Bolivar (4), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clarke, DeSoto, Forrest (2), Grenada, Hancock (2), Harrison (2), Hinds (5), Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson (2), Jefferson, Jones (3), Lafayette, Lauderdale (6), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes, Madison (3), Marion, Monroe (2), Newton, Oktibbeha (2), Pearl River (2), Pike (2), Pontotoc, Prentiss (2), Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Washington and Wilkinson.

The number of cases per county are (as of April 16):



Adams – 73; 6 deaths



Alcorn - 7



Amite - 16; 1 death



Attala – 34



Benton - 5



Bolivar – 79; 5 deaths



Calhoun - 36; 2 deaths



Carroll - 10; 1 death



Chickasaw – 46; 2 deaths



Choctaw - 11; 1 death



Claiborne - 8



Clarke - 22; 1 death



Clay – 24; 1 death



Coahoma – 46; 1 death



Copiah – 41; 1 death



Covington - 28



DeSoto – 220; 3 deaths



Forrest – 137; 3 deaths



Franklin – 15



George – 10



Greene - 3



Grenada – 19



Hancock – 50; 5 deaths



Harrison – 144; 5 deaths



Hinds – 325; 5 deaths



Holmes – 58; 4 deaths



Humphreys – 12; 3 deaths



Itawamba – 21; 1 death



Jackson – 201; 6 deaths



Jasper - 22; 1 death



Jefferson - 4



Jefferson Davis - 8; 1 death



Jones – 63



Kemper - 17



Lafayette – 40; 3 deaths



Lamar – 59; 1 death



Lauderdale - 190; 14 deaths



Lawrence – 14



Leake – 64; 1 death



Lee – 54; 4 deaths



Leflore – 75; 6 deaths



Lincoln – 102; 6 deaths



Lowndes – 32; 1 death



Madison – 127; 3 deaths



Marion – 39



Marshall – 39; 2 deaths



Monroe – 62; 4 deaths



Montgomery – 15; 1 death



Neshoba - 55; 1 death



Newton - 21



Noxubee - 20



Oktibbeha – 43; 2 deaths



Panola – 30; 2 deaths



Pearl River – 119; 10 deaths



Perry – 22; 1 death



Pike – 97; 2 deaths



Pontotoc – 17; 2 deaths



Prentiss - 16



Quitman - 13



Rankin – 130; 2 deaths



Scott – 106



Sharkey - 3



Simpson – 14



Smith – 39; 1 death



Stone - 17



Sunflower – 46; 2 deaths



Tallahatchie – 8; 1 death



Tate – 29



Tippah – 46; 7 deaths



Tishomingo - 3



Tunica – 30; 1 death



Union – 9; 1 death



Walthall – 23



Warren - 18; 1 death



Washington – 70; 3 deaths



Wayne - 10



Webster – 15; 1 death



Wilkinson – 55; 4 deaths



Winston – 29



Yalobusha - 15



Yazoo – 85; 1 death



Twenty-eight percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 16.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County. On March 25, a second death was reported from a man in Holmes County.

Louisiana health officials said a man from Woodville died in a Baton Rouge hospital on March 21.

A fourth death was reported by MSDH in Webster County on March 25.

A fifth death was reported in Tunica County on March 25. It was a female around 75-80 who died in a long-term care facility.

The sixth death was a man in Rankin County between 80 and 85 years old.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.