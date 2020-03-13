4 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now four.

The Mississippi Department of Health reported three new cases Friday.

All three cases are in Forrest County.

The first case was reported Wednesday night by an adult man in Forrest County.

Another is a woman over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. That woman is in the hospital.

A third case is an adult man in Forrest County who recently traveled to Florida. He’s been self-isolating at home.

A fourth case was identified by MSDH, but they have not yet given specifics on it.