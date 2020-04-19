4,274 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 159 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 4,274. Lauderdale County still has the highest number of deaths per county at 14.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 300 new cases and 7 new deaths on Sunday morning. So far, 159 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The amount of people tested in the state totals 37,733 as of April 12. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There’s an outbreak reported in 69 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams (2), Attala, Bolivar (4), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clarke, DeSoto, Forrest (2), Grenada, Hancock (2), Harrison (3), Hinds (5), Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson (2), Jefferson, Jones (3), Lafayette, Lauderdale (7), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes (2), Madison (2), Marion, Monroe (2), Newton, Oktibbeha (2), Pearl River (2), Pike (2), Pontotoc, Prentiss (2), Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Washington and Wilkinson.
The number of cases per county are (as of April 18):
Adams – 81; 6 deaths
Alcorn - 8
Amite - 17
Attala – 36
Benton - 7
Bolivar – 82; 5 deaths
Calhoun - 39; 2 deaths
Carroll - 14; 1 death
Chickasaw – 43; 2 deaths
Choctaw - 12; 1 death
Claiborne - 10
Clarke - 27; 2 deaths
Clay – 25; 1 death
Coahoma – 48; 2 deaths
Copiah – 46; 1 death
Covington - 29
DeSoto – 234; 3 deaths
Forrest – 144; 4 deaths
Franklin – 16
George – 10; 1 death
Greene - 3
Grenada – 20
Hancock – 52; 5 deaths
Harrison – 144; 5 deaths
Hinds – 337; 5 deaths
Holmes – 58; 4 deaths
Humphreys – 12; 3 deaths
Itawamba – 21; 1 death
Jackson – 205; 6 deaths
Jasper - 23; 1 death
Jefferson - 4
Jefferson Davis - 8; 1 death
Jones – 70
Kemper - 19
Lafayette – 64; 3 deaths
Lamar – 67; 1 death
Lauderdale - 202; 14 deaths
Lawrence – 16
Leake – 77; 1 death
Lee – 60; 4 deaths
Leflore – 91; 7 deaths
Lincoln – 101; 6 deaths
Lowndes – 32; 1 death
Madison – 135; 4 deaths
Marion – 43; 1 death
Marshall – 38; 2 deaths
Monroe – 68; 5 deaths
Montgomery – 15; 1 death
Neshoba - 65; 2 deaths
Newton - 26
Noxubee - 22
Oktibbeha – 43; 2 deaths
Panola – 35; 2 deaths
Pearl River – 126; 10 deaths
Perry – 22; 1 death
Pike – 104; 2 deaths
Pontotoc – 18; 2 deaths
Prentiss - 19
Quitman - 13
Rankin – 133; 2 deaths
Scott – 130
Sharkey - 3
Simpson – 21
Smith – 45; 1 death
Stone - 18
Sunflower – 47; 2 deaths
Tallahatchie – 8; 1 death
Tate – 31
Tippah – 47; 7 deaths
Tishomingo - 4
Tunica – 31; 1 death
Union – 11; 1 death
Walthall – 24
Warren - 21; 1 death
Washington – 71; 3 deaths
Wayne - 11
Webster – 15; 1 death
Wilkinson – 58; 5 deaths
Winston – 33
Yalobusha - 15
Yazoo – 91; 1 death
Twenty-eight percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 16.