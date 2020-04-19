4,274 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 159 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 4,274. Lauderdale County still has the highest number of deaths per county at 14.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 300 new cases and 7 new deaths on Sunday morning. So far, 159 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 37,733 as of April 12. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s an outbreak reported in 69 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams (2), Attala, Bolivar (4), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clarke, DeSoto, Forrest (2), Grenada, Hancock (2), Harrison (3), Hinds (5), Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson (2), Jefferson, Jones (3), Lafayette, Lauderdale (7), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes (2), Madison (2), Marion, Monroe (2), Newton, Oktibbeha (2), Pearl River (2), Pike (2), Pontotoc, Prentiss (2), Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Washington and Wilkinson.

The number of cases per county are (as of April 18):

Adams – 81; 6 deaths

Alcorn - 8

Amite - 17

Attala – 36

Benton - 7

Bolivar – 82; 5 deaths

Calhoun - 39; 2 deaths

Carroll - 14; 1 death

Chickasaw – 43; 2 deaths

Choctaw - 12; 1 death

Claiborne - 10

Clarke - 27; 2 deaths

Clay – 25; 1 death

Coahoma – 48; 2 deaths

Copiah – 46; 1 death

Covington - 29

DeSoto – 234; 3 deaths

Forrest – 144; 4 deaths

Franklin – 16

George – 10; 1 death

Greene - 3

Grenada – 20

Hancock – 52; 5 deaths

Harrison – 144; 5 deaths

Hinds – 337; 5 deaths

Holmes – 58; 4 deaths

Humphreys – 12; 3 deaths

Itawamba – 21; 1 death

Jackson – 205; 6 deaths

Jasper - 23; 1 death

Jefferson - 4

Jefferson Davis - 8; 1 death

Jones – 70

Kemper - 19

Lafayette – 64; 3 deaths

Lamar – 67; 1 death

Lauderdale - 202; 14 deaths

Lawrence – 16

Leake – 77; 1 death

Lee – 60; 4 deaths

Leflore – 91; 7 deaths

Lincoln – 101; 6 deaths

Lowndes – 32; 1 death

Madison – 135; 4 deaths

Marion – 43; 1 death

Marshall – 38; 2 deaths

Monroe – 68; 5 deaths

Montgomery – 15; 1 death

Neshoba - 65; 2 deaths

Newton - 26

Noxubee - 22

Oktibbeha – 43; 2 deaths

Panola – 35; 2 deaths

Pearl River – 126; 10 deaths

Perry – 22; 1 death

Pike – 104; 2 deaths

Pontotoc – 18; 2 deaths

Prentiss - 19

Quitman - 13

Rankin – 133; 2 deaths

Scott – 130

Sharkey - 3

Simpson – 21

Smith – 45; 1 death

Stone - 18

Sunflower – 47; 2 deaths

Tallahatchie – 8; 1 death

Tate – 31

Tippah – 47; 7 deaths

Tishomingo - 4

Tunica – 31; 1 death

Union – 11; 1 death

Walthall – 24

Warren - 21; 1 death

Washington – 71; 3 deaths

Wayne - 11

Webster – 15; 1 death

Wilkinson – 58; 5 deaths

Winston – 33

Yalobusha - 15

Yazoo – 91; 1 death

Twenty-eight percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 16.