485 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 6 deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports one new death Thursday from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, bringing the state total to six.

The case was a Rankin County male 80-85 with underlying conditions. He died while hospitalized.

Deaths have been previously reported in Hancock, Holmes, Tunica, Webster and Wilkinson counties.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 485, with now three cases reported in Lauderdale County.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 108 new cases Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 2,776 people tested in Mississippi.

Thirty-one percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of March 24.

The number of cases per county are:

Adams – 3

Attala – 7

Benton - 1

Bolivar – 6

Calhoun - 3

Chickasaw – 7

Choctaw - 4

Clay – 1

Coahoma – 17

Copiah – 8

DeSoto – 49

Forrest – 16

Franklin – 2

George – 1

Grenada – 2

Hancock – 6; 1 death

Harrison – 31

Hinds – 43

Holmes – 7; 1 death

Humphreys – 1

Itawamba – 3

Jackson – 16

Jones – 1

Lafayette – 10

Lamar – 4

Lauderdale - 3

Lawrence – 3

Leake – 4

Lee – 15

Leflore – 13

Lincoln – 6

Lowndes – 8

Madison – 21

Marion – 1

Marshall – 7

Monroe – 3

Montgomery – 4

Newton - 1

Noxubee - 1

Oktibbeha – 10

Panola – 4

Pearl River – 16

Perry – 1

Pike – 12

Pontotoc – 3

Prentiss - 1

Quitman - 2

Rankin – 23

Scott – 4

Simpson – 1

Smith – 1

Sunflower – 4

Tallahatchie – 2

Tate – 6

Tippah – 14

Tunica – 5; 1 death

Union – 2

Walthall – 4

Washington – 9

Webster – 2; 1 death

Wilkinson – 8; 1 death

Winston – 3

Yalobusha - 3

Yazoo – 3

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County. On March 25, a second death was reported from a man in Holmes County.

Louisiana health officials said a man from Woodville died in a Baton Rouge hospital on March 21.

A fourth death was reported by MSDH in Webster County on March 25.

A fifth death was reported in Tunica County on March 25. It was a female around 75-80 who died in a long-term care facility.