51 COVID-19 cases now reported in Louisiana

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health say there are now 51 cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, in Louisiana.

Cases are currently being monitored in multiple parishes across the state.

As of Saturday, March 14, at 9:30 a.m. state health officials reported the following:

51 presumptive positive cases

2 confirmed cases

0 deaths

142 tests completed by state lab

Parishes with cases:

Bossier - 1

Caddo - 1

Jefferson - 7

Orleans - 36

St. Charles - 1

St. John the Baptist - 1

St. Tammany - 2

Terrebonne - 1

Presumptive cases remain classified as such until confirmed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. The CDC can take several days to return test results to the state.